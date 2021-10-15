Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks to a referee in the second half of the NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers defeated Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals 66

The Detroit Lions (0-5) will fight to stop their five-game losing streak as they are 3.5-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Ford Field. The contest has an over/under of 47 points.

Odds for Bengals vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points just two times this year.

Detroit has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in two games this season.

Sunday's total is 4.6 points higher than the combined 42.4 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 47.6 points per game, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bengals games this season is 46.1, 0.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 47.

In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 47.4 points, 0.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

This season, the Bengals are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

This year, the Bengals average 4.8 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Lions give up (27.6).

The Bengals rack up 48 fewer yards per game (333.8), than the Lions give up per contest (381.8).

This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Lions' takeaways (6).

Lions stats and trends

Detroit is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Lions are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this year.

Detroit's games this season have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Lions score just 0.4 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Bengals allow (20).

The Lions average just 12.6 fewer yards per game (339) than the Bengals give up (351.6).

The Lions have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Home and road insights

The average point total in Lions home games this season is 48.3 points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (47).

Bengals away games this season average 43.3 total points, 3.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (47).

