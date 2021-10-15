Publish date:
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Detroit Lions (0-5) will fight to stop their five-game losing streak as they are 3.5-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Ford Field. The contest has an over/under of 47 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Bengals vs. Lions
Over/under insights
- Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points just two times this year.
- Detroit has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in two games this season.
- Sunday's total is 4.6 points higher than the combined 42.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 47.6 points per game, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Bengals games this season is 46.1, 0.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 47.
- In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 47.4 points, 0.4 more than the set total in this contest.
Bengals stats and trends
- Cincinnati has two wins against the spread in five games this year.
- This season, the Bengals are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- This year, the Bengals average 4.8 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Lions give up (27.6).
- The Bengals rack up 48 fewer yards per game (333.8), than the Lions give up per contest (381.8).
- This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Lions' takeaways (6).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cincinnati's matchup with the Lions.
Lions stats and trends
- Detroit is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Lions are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this year.
- Detroit's games this season have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The Lions score just 0.4 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Bengals allow (20).
- The Lions average just 12.6 fewer yards per game (339) than the Bengals give up (351.6).
- The Lions have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Home and road insights
- The average point total in Lions home games this season is 48.3 points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (47).
- Bengals away games this season average 43.3 total points, 3.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (47).
Powered by Data Skrive.