Oct 2, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney hugs Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) after the game against the Boston College Eagles at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers (3-2, 0-0 ACC) will put their 22nd-ranked run defense to the test against the Syracuse Orange (3-3, 0-0 ACC) and the No. 11 running attack in the nation, on Friday, October 15, 2021. The Tigers are favored by 13.5 points in the game. The point total is 45 for the outing.

Odds for Clemson vs. Syracuse

Favorite Spread Total Clemson -13.5 45

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have combined for 45 points just twice this year.

In 66.7% of Syracuse's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 45.

The two teams combine to score 52.7 points per game, 7.7 more than the total in this contest.

The 36.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.8 fewer than the 45 over/under in this contest.

The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.7 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Friday's total.

The 51.9 PPG average total in Orange games this season is 6.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson has not covered the spread yet this year.

The Tigers have been favored by 13.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Clemson's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Tigers score 21.2 points per game, comparable to the 24.0 per outing the Orange allow.

The Tigers rack up only 15.8 more yards per game (324.0), than the Orange allow per contest (308.2).

In games that Clemson totals over 308.2 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers have six giveaways this season, while the Orange have six takeaways .

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Syracuse is 5-1-0 this year.

Syracuse's games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

This year the Orange rack up 19.3 more points per game (31.5) than the Tigers surrender (12.2).

When Syracuse puts up more than 12.2 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Orange rack up 103.4 more yards per game (412.0) than the Tigers allow (308.6).

In games that Syracuse totals more than 308.6 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Orange have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tigers.

Season Stats