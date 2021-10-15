Publish date:
Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Arizona Cardinals (5-0) bring a five-game winning streak into a matchup with the Cleveland Browns (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Cleveland is a 3.5-point favorite in the contest. The point total is 49.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Browns vs. Cardinals
Over/under insights
- Cleveland has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in three of five games this season.
- Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in four of five games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.8, is 10.3 points above Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 7.7 points above the 41.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Browns games have an average total of 49.2 points this season, 0.3 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 51.6 points, 2.1 more than the set total in this contest.
Browns stats and trends
- Cleveland has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Cleveland's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
- The Browns put up 9.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Cardinals give up (19).
- Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 19 points.
- The Browns average 64.2 more yards per game (417.6) than the Cardinals allow per contest (353.4).
- When Cleveland piles up over 353.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This year, the Browns have four turnovers, six fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (10).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cleveland's matchup with the Cardinals.
Cardinals stats and trends
- Arizona has played five games, with four wins against the spread.
- This year, the Cardinals won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Arizona's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- The Cardinals put up 31.4 points per game, 8.6 more than the Browns give up (22.8).
- Arizona is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.8 points.
- The Cardinals rack up 114.4 more yards per game (413.2) than the Browns allow (298.8).
- When Arizona totals more than 298.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Home and road insights
- At home, the Browns have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
- This season, Browns home games average 46.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
- Away from home, Arizona is 3-0 overall and 3-0 against the spread.
- Away from home, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.
- Arizona has gone over the total once in three road games this season.
- The average point total in Cardinals away games this season is 53.0 points, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under (49.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.