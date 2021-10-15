Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley speaks with Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals (5-0) bring a five-game winning streak into a matchup with the Cleveland Browns (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Cleveland is a 3.5-point favorite in the contest. The point total is 49.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Browns vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

Cleveland has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in three of five games this season.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in four of five games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.8, is 10.3 points above Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 7.7 points above the 41.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Browns games have an average total of 49.2 points this season, 0.3 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 51.6 points, 2.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).

Cleveland's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Browns put up 9.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Cardinals give up (19).

Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 19 points.

The Browns average 64.2 more yards per game (417.6) than the Cardinals allow per contest (353.4).

When Cleveland piles up over 353.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, the Browns have four turnovers, six fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (10).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cleveland's matchup with the Cardinals.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has played five games, with four wins against the spread.

This year, the Cardinals won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Arizona's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Cardinals put up 31.4 points per game, 8.6 more than the Browns give up (22.8).

Arizona is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.8 points.

The Cardinals rack up 114.4 more yards per game (413.2) than the Browns allow (298.8).

When Arizona totals more than 298.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Home and road insights

At home, the Browns have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.

This season, Browns home games average 46.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

Away from home, Arizona is 3-0 overall and 3-0 against the spread.

Away from home, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

Arizona has gone over the total once in three road games this season.

The average point total in Cardinals away games this season is 53.0 points, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under (49.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.