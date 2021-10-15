Oct 7, 2021; Jonesboro, Arkansas, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers wide receiver Aaron Bedgood (3) runs with the ball as Arkansas State Red Wolves safety Jarius Reimonenq (6) makes the tackle during the first half at Centennial Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-0, Sun Belt) the edge when they visit the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 in a matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Coastal Carolina is favored by 3.5 points.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina is 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Chanticleers have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Chanticleers score 48.8 points per game, 25.3 more than the Mountaineers surrender per outing (23.5).

When Coastal Carolina puts up more than 23.5 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Chanticleers average 552.3 yards per game, 172.5 more yards than the 379.8 the Mountaineers give up per contest.

In games that Coastal Carolina piles up more than 379.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Chanticleers have three giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have eight takeaways .

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Appalachian State is 3-3-0 this season.

This season, the Mountaineers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Appalachian State's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

This season the Mountaineers rack up 16.5 more points per game (31.5) than the Chanticleers allow (15.0).

When Appalachian State scores more than 15.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Mountaineers collect 436.3 yards per game, 154.5 more yards than the 281.8 the Chanticleers allow.

In games that Appalachian State totals more than 281.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over eight more times (10 total) than the Chanticleers have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Season Stats