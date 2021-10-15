Publish date:
Colorado vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Pac-12 opponents meet when the Colorado Buffaloes (1-4, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Arizona Wildcats (0-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Folsom Field. Colorado is favored by 6 points. A 46.5-point over/under is set for the contest.
Odds for Colorado vs. Arizona
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Colorado
-6
46.5
Over/Under Insights
- Colorado and its opponents have scored at least 46.5 points just twice this year.
- So far this season, 60% of Arizona's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 46.5.
- Saturday's total is 15.9 points higher than the combined 30.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 55.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 8.9 more than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.
- Buffaloes games this season feature an average total of 48.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 54.6 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 8.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Colorado Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Colorado has one win against the spread.
- Colorado's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- The Buffaloes score 13.8 points per game, 17.8 fewer than the Wildcats give up per outing (31.6).
- The Buffaloes collect 133.6 fewer yards per game (239.6), than the Wildcats allow per matchup (373.2).
- The Buffaloes have five giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have five takeaways .
Arizona Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Arizona has two wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 6 points or more (in three chances).
- Arizona's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- This year the Wildcats put up seven fewer points per game (16.8) than the Buffaloes surrender (23.8).
- The Wildcats average 362.8 yards per game, 20.8 fewer yards than the 383.6 the Buffaloes give up.
- In games that Arizona picks up over 383.6 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over nine more times (12 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Season Stats
|Colorado
|Stats
|Arizona
13.8
Avg. Points Scored
16.8
23.8
Avg. Points Allowed
31.6
239.6
Avg. Total Yards
362.8
383.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
373.2
5
Giveaways
12
3
Takeaways
5