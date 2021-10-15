Oct 2, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Karl Dorrell calls a time out n the second quarter against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 opponents meet when the Colorado Buffaloes (1-4, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Arizona Wildcats (0-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Folsom Field. Colorado is favored by 6 points. A 46.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Colorado vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Colorado -6 46.5

Over/Under Insights

Colorado and its opponents have scored at least 46.5 points just twice this year.

So far this season, 60% of Arizona's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 46.5.

Saturday's total is 15.9 points higher than the combined 30.6 PPG average of the two teams.

The 55.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 8.9 more than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.

Buffaloes games this season feature an average total of 48.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.6 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 8.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Colorado Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Colorado has one win against the spread.

Colorado's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Buffaloes score 13.8 points per game, 17.8 fewer than the Wildcats give up per outing (31.6).

The Buffaloes collect 133.6 fewer yards per game (239.6), than the Wildcats allow per matchup (373.2).

The Buffaloes have five giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have five takeaways .

Arizona Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Arizona has two wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 6 points or more (in three chances).

Arizona's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year the Wildcats put up seven fewer points per game (16.8) than the Buffaloes surrender (23.8).

The Wildcats average 362.8 yards per game, 20.8 fewer yards than the 383.6 the Buffaloes give up.

In games that Arizona picks up over 383.6 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over nine more times (12 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Season Stats