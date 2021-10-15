Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jack Koerner (28) tackles Colorado State Rams running back A'Jon Vivens (1) during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Colorado State Rams (2-3, 0-0 MWC) when they visit the New Mexico Lobos (2-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between MWC opponents at Dreamstyle Stadium. Colorado State is favored by 10.5 points. The point total is set at 45.5 for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Colorado State vs. New Mexico

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Colorado State -10.5 45.5

Over/Under Insights

Colorado State and its opponents have scored at least 45.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just one time this year.

New Mexico has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 37.6 points per game, 7.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 49.5 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are four more than the 45.5 total in this contest.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.8 points per game in 2021, 4.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 45.5-point total for this game is 3.9 points below the 49.4 points per game average total in Lobos games this season.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Colorado State is 3-1-0 this season.

Colorado State's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Rams rack up 5.1 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Lobos surrender (27.5).

The Rams rack up 38 more yards per game (385) than the Lobos give up per outing (347).

Colorado State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team picks up over 347 yards.

The Rams have five giveaways this season, while the Lobos have eight takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Colorado State at SISportsbook.

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico is winless against the spread this season.

The Lobos have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more in three chances.

New Mexico's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Lobos put up 6.8 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Rams allow (22).

New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22 points.

The Lobos rack up 46.1 fewer yards per game (282.7) than the Rams allow per matchup (328.8).

The Lobos have turned the ball over nine times this season, four more turnovers than the Rams have forced (5).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats