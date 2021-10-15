October 15, 2021
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Denver vs. Las Vegas

Aug 21, 2020; Englewood, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Courtland Sutton ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West opponents hit the field in Week 6 when Sutton and the Denver Broncos (3-2) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

64.5

-112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Raiders Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Sutton has 25 catches (39 targets), leading his team with 377 receiving yards (75.4 per game) plus one touchdown.
  • So far this season, 22.9% of the 170 passes thrown by his team have gone Sutton's way.
  • Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 13.0% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • This week Sutton will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (217.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Raiders have allowed six touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are fifth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Steelers, Sutton was targeted 11 times, picking up 120 yards on seven receptions (averaging 17.1 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Sutton has put up 204 yards during his last three games (68.0 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 15 passes on 24 targets.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

39

22.9%

25

377

1

3

13.0%

Tim Patrick

28

16.5%

22

302

2

5

21.7%

Noah Fant

31

18.2%

21

176

2

5

21.7%

Melvin Gordon III

13

7.6%

10

96

0

1

4.3%

