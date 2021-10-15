Aug 21, 2020; Englewood, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Courtland Sutton ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West opponents hit the field in Week 6 when Sutton and the Denver Broncos (3-2) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 64.5 -112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Raiders Odds

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Sutton has 25 catches (39 targets), leading his team with 377 receiving yards (75.4 per game) plus one touchdown.

So far this season, 22.9% of the 170 passes thrown by his team have gone Sutton's way.

Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 13.0% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

This week Sutton will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (217.2 yards allowed per game).

The Raiders have allowed six touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are fifth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Steelers, Sutton was targeted 11 times, picking up 120 yards on seven receptions (averaging 17.1 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.

Sutton has put up 204 yards during his last three games (68.0 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 15 passes on 24 targets.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 39 22.9% 25 377 1 3 13.0% Tim Patrick 28 16.5% 22 302 2 5 21.7% Noah Fant 31 18.2% 21 176 2 5 21.7% Melvin Gordon III 13 7.6% 10 96 0 1 4.3%

Powered By Data Skrive