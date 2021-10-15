Publish date:
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Denver vs. Las Vegas
There will be player prop betting options available for Courtland Sutton ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West opponents hit the field in Week 6 when Sutton and the Denver Broncos (3-2) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High.
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
64.5
-112
Broncos vs. Raiders Odds
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Sutton has 25 catches (39 targets), leading his team with 377 receiving yards (75.4 per game) plus one touchdown.
- So far this season, 22.9% of the 170 passes thrown by his team have gone Sutton's way.
- Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 13.0% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- This week Sutton will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (217.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Raiders have allowed six touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are fifth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Steelers, Sutton was targeted 11 times, picking up 120 yards on seven receptions (averaging 17.1 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.
- Sutton has put up 204 yards during his last three games (68.0 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 15 passes on 24 targets.
Sutton's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
39
22.9%
25
377
1
3
13.0%
Tim Patrick
28
16.5%
22
302
2
5
21.7%
Noah Fant
31
18.2%
21
176
2
5
21.7%
Melvin Gordon III
13
7.6%
10
96
0
1
4.3%
