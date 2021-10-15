Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback covers Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Before D.J. Moore hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. This Week 6 matchup sees Moore's Carolina Panthers (3-2) take the field against the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

Panthers vs. Vikings Odds

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moore has reeled in 35 passes and leads his team with 440 receiving yards while scoring three touchdowns. He has been targeted 50 times, and averages 88.0 yards per game.

Moore has been the target of 27.3% (50 total) of his team's 183 passing attempts this season.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Moore has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Moore's 61 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Vikings are 61.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Moore did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Vikings.

The 263.4 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

The Vikings have allowed six touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are fifth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Moore reeled in five passes for 42 yards while being targeted seven times.

During his last three games, Moore racked up 21 catches on 31 targets and averaged 93.7 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 50 27.3% 35 440 3 4 20.0% Robby Anderson 29 15.8% 12 179 1 1 5.0% Christian McCaffrey 17 9.3% 16 163 0 1 5.0% Brandon Zylstra 5 2.7% 5 107 1 1 5.0%

