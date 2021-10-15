Jan 12, 2020; Green Bay, WI, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) tries to get away from Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) in the third quarter of a NFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for D.K. Metcalf, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Metcalf's Seattle Seahawks (2-3) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) hit the field in Week 6 at Heinz Field.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 62.5 -113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Steelers Odds

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Metcalf has caught 25 passes on 38 targets for 383 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 76.6 yards per game.

So far this season, 26.8% of the 142 passes thrown by his team have gone Metcalf's way.

Metcalf (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 38.5% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have thrown the football in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Metcalf had 61 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Steelers, 1.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).

Metcalf caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Steelers.

The 272.0 passing yards the Steelers yield per game makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Steelers have allowed 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Rams, Metcalf was targeted five times and racked up five catches for 98 yards (19.6 yards per reception) and scored two touchdowns.

Metcalf's 22 targets have resulted in 15 receptions for 270 yards (90.0 ypg) and four touchdowns during his last three games.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.K. Metcalf 38 26.8% 25 383 5 5 38.5% Tyler Lockett 35 24.6% 25 390 3 3 23.1% Freddie Swain 15 10.6% 10 134 2 2 15.4% Will Dissly 10 7.0% 8 110 0 1 7.7%

