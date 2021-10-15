October 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Seattle vs. Pittsburgh

Author:
Jan 12, 2020; Green Bay, WI, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) tries to get away from Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) in the third quarter of a NFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 12, 2020; Green Bay, WI, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) tries to get away from Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) in the third quarter of a NFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for D.K. Metcalf, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Metcalf's Seattle Seahawks (2-3) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) hit the field in Week 6 at Heinz Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

62.5

-113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Steelers Odds

Season Stats

  • Metcalf has caught 25 passes on 38 targets for 383 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 76.6 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 26.8% of the 142 passes thrown by his team have gone Metcalf's way.
  • Metcalf (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 38.5% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have thrown the football in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Metcalf's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Metcalf had 61 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Steelers, 1.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
  • Metcalf caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Steelers.
  • The 272.0 passing yards the Steelers yield per game makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Steelers have allowed 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Rams, Metcalf was targeted five times and racked up five catches for 98 yards (19.6 yards per reception) and scored two touchdowns.
  • Metcalf's 22 targets have resulted in 15 receptions for 270 yards (90.0 ypg) and four touchdowns during his last three games.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.K. Metcalf

38

26.8%

25

383

5

5

38.5%

Tyler Lockett

35

24.6%

25

390

3

3

23.1%

Freddie Swain

15

10.6%

10

134

2

2

15.4%

Will Dissly

10

7.0%

8

110

0

1

7.7%

Powered By Data Skrive