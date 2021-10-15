Publish date:
D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Seattle vs. Pittsburgh
Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for D.K. Metcalf, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Metcalf's Seattle Seahawks (2-3) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) hit the field in Week 6 at Heinz Field.
D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
62.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Seahawks vs. Steelers Odds
D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Metcalf has caught 25 passes on 38 targets for 383 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 76.6 yards per game.
- So far this season, 26.8% of the 142 passes thrown by his team have gone Metcalf's way.
- Metcalf (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 38.5% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have thrown the football in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Metcalf had 61 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Steelers, 1.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
- Metcalf caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Steelers.
- The 272.0 passing yards the Steelers yield per game makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Steelers have allowed 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Rams, Metcalf was targeted five times and racked up five catches for 98 yards (19.6 yards per reception) and scored two touchdowns.
- Metcalf's 22 targets have resulted in 15 receptions for 270 yards (90.0 ypg) and four touchdowns during his last three games.
Metcalf's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.K. Metcalf
38
26.8%
25
383
5
5
38.5%
Tyler Lockett
35
24.6%
25
390
3
3
23.1%
Freddie Swain
15
10.6%
10
134
2
2
15.4%
Will Dissly
10
7.0%
8
110
0
1
7.7%
