Publish date:
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Dallas vs. New England
Before placing any wagers on Dak Prescott's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) take on the New England Patriots (2-3) in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
279.5
-115
1.5
-235
7.5
-112
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Cowboys vs. Patriots Odds
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Prescott has passed for 1,368 yards (273.6 per game) while completing 73.9% of his passes (122-for-165), with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He also has 60 rushing yards on 19 carries, averaging 12.0 yards per game on the ground.
- The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
- Prescott has thrown 25 passes in the red zone this season, 46.3% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Prescott's matchup with the Patriots.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. New England
- Prescott recorded 212 passing yards in one matchup against the Patriots, 67.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Prescott did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Patriots.
- The Patriots are conceding 224.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- The Patriots have conceded six passing TDs this year (1.2 per game), ranking them fifth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Giants last week, Prescott went 22-for-32 (68.8%) for 302 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception.
- Prescott has put up 728 passing yards (242.7 ypg) on 57-of-80 with 10 touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.
- He has added 47 rushing yards on 15 carries, averaging 15.7 yards per game.
Prescott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
38
22.9%
24
348
2
4
16.0%
Amari Cooper
35
21.1%
25
318
4
8
32.0%
Dalton Schultz
31
18.7%
26
280
3
4
16.0%
Powered By Data Skrive