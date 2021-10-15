Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) carries the ball as New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) and Giants defensive tackle Danny Shelton (75) tackle in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Dak Prescott's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) take on the New England Patriots (2-3) in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 279.5 -115 1.5 -235 7.5 -112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Patriots Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Prescott has passed for 1,368 yards (273.6 per game) while completing 73.9% of his passes (122-for-165), with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He also has 60 rushing yards on 19 carries, averaging 12.0 yards per game on the ground.

The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Prescott has thrown 25 passes in the red zone this season, 46.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. New England

Prescott recorded 212 passing yards in one matchup against the Patriots, 67.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Prescott did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Patriots.

The Patriots are conceding 224.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots have conceded six passing TDs this year (1.2 per game), ranking them fifth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Giants last week, Prescott went 22-for-32 (68.8%) for 302 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception.

Prescott has put up 728 passing yards (242.7 ypg) on 57-of-80 with 10 touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.

He has added 47 rushing yards on 15 carries, averaging 15.7 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 38 22.9% 24 348 2 4 16.0% Amari Cooper 35 21.1% 25 318 4 8 32.0% Dalton Schultz 31 18.7% 26 280 3 4 16.0%

