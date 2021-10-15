Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks with official Sarah Thomas (53) in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) a reasonable chance to keep their four-game winning streak alive, as they are favored by 3.5 points in a matchup against the New England Patriots (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The total for this game has been set at 51 points.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in four of five games this season.

New England and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 51 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.2, is 2.2 points above Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 9.2 points greater than the 41.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 52.6 points per game in 2020, 1.6 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Patriots have averaged a total of 43.7 points, 7.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Against the spread, Dallas is 5-0-0 this year.

The Cowboys have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games when favored by 3.5 points or more so far this season.

Dallas' games this year have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).

The Cowboys average 15.6 more points per game (34) than the Patriots allow (18.4).

Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 18.4 points.

The Cowboys average 122 more yards per game (439.6) than the Patriots allow per matchup (317.6).

Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses more than 317.6 yards.

The Cowboys have five giveaways this season, while the Patriots have six takeaways.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Patriots have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

New England's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Patriots average 4.2 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Cowboys surrender (23.4).

When New England scores more than 23.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Patriots rack up 319.8 yards per game, 70.6 fewer yards than the 390.4 the Cowboys allow.

This year the Patriots have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (12).

Home and road insights

New England has covered the spread once at home, and is 0-3 overall there, this year.

The Patriots are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point underdogs or greater at home.

New England has not gone over the total in three home games this year.

This season, Patriots home games average 45.5 points, 5.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (51).

Cowboys away games this season average 53.8 total points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (51).

