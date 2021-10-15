Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) catches a pass against Miami Dolphins free safety Eric Rowe (21) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bet markets available for Darren Waller ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 60.5 -113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Broncos Odds

Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waller has 28 receptions (48 targets) for 319 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 63.8 yards per game.

Waller has been the target of 23.4% (48 total) of his team's 205 passing attempts this season.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 28.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have thrown the football in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Waller's matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Denver

Waller is averaging 67.8 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Broncos, 7.3 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).

Waller has caught a touchdown pass versus the Broncos once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Waller's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.

The 222.8 passing yards the Broncos allow per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Broncos have surrendered five touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Bears last week, Waller was targeted eight times and picked up 45 yards on four receptions.

Waller has accumulated 13 catches for 149 yards and one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 22 times and averages 49.7 receiving yards.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darren Waller 48 23.4% 28 319 2 7 28.0% Henry Ruggs III 28 13.7% 17 348 1 1 4.0% Hunter Renfrow 38 18.5% 28 305 2 5 20.0% Bryan Edwards 23 11.2% 13 236 0 2 8.0%

Powered By Data Skrive