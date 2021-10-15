Publish date:
Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Las Vegas vs. Denver
There will be player prop bet markets available for Darren Waller ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
60.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Raiders vs. Broncos Odds
Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Waller has 28 receptions (48 targets) for 319 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 63.8 yards per game.
- Waller has been the target of 23.4% (48 total) of his team's 205 passing attempts this season.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 28.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have thrown the football in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Denver
- Waller is averaging 67.8 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Broncos, 7.3 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).
- Waller has caught a touchdown pass versus the Broncos once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Waller's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
- The 222.8 passing yards the Broncos allow per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Broncos have surrendered five touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bears last week, Waller was targeted eight times and picked up 45 yards on four receptions.
- Waller has accumulated 13 catches for 149 yards and one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 22 times and averages 49.7 receiving yards.
Waller's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darren Waller
48
23.4%
28
319
2
7
28.0%
Henry Ruggs III
28
13.7%
17
348
1
1
4.0%
Hunter Renfrow
38
18.5%
28
305
2
5
20.0%
Bryan Edwards
23
11.2%
13
236
0
2
8.0%
