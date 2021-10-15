Publish date:
Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Houston vs. Indianapolis
In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Davis Mills for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC South rivals square off in Week 6 when Mills' Houston Texans (1-4) play the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
216.5
-115
1.5
160
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Texans vs. Colts Odds
Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mills has thrown for 669 yards (133.8 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 61.5% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- He has tacked on three rushing yards on five carries, averaging 0.6 yards per game.
- The Texans, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.8% of the time.
- Mills has thrown eight passes in the red zone this season, 23.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- The 274.0 yards per game the Colts are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- The Colts' defense is 32nd in the NFL, conceding 3.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Patriots last week, Mills went 21-for-29 (72.4%) for 312 yards with three touchdown passes.
- Mills has 567 passing yards (189.0 ypg), completing 65.4% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.
Mills' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
44
31.4%
31
392
1
3
18.8%
Chris Conley
10
7.1%
6
124
1
0
0.0%
David Johnson
16
11.4%
13
113
1
3
18.8%
