October 15, 2021
Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Houston vs. Indianapolis

Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is sacked by New England Patriots inside linebacker Jamie Collins (58) during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Davis Mills for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC South rivals square off in Week 6 when Mills' Houston Texans (1-4) play the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Pass YdsPass Yds PayoutPass TdsPass Tds Payout

216.5

-115

1.5

160

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Colts Odds

Season Stats

  • Mills has thrown for 669 yards (133.8 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 61.5% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on three rushing yards on five carries, averaging 0.6 yards per game.
  • The Texans, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.8% of the time.
  • Mills has thrown eight passes in the red zone this season, 23.5% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mills' matchup with the Colts.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

3

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

3

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • The 274.0 yards per game the Colts are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Colts' defense is 32nd in the NFL, conceding 3.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Patriots last week, Mills went 21-for-29 (72.4%) for 312 yards with three touchdown passes.
  • Mills has 567 passing yards (189.0 ypg), completing 65.4% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.

Mills' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

44

31.4%

31

392

1

3

18.8%

Chris Conley

10

7.1%

6

124

1

0

0.0%

David Johnson

16

11.4%

13

113

1

3

18.8%

