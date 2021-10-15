Publish date:
Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) are 3.5-point underdogs in a road AFC West matchup with the Denver Broncos (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. The over/under is 44 for this game.
Odds for Broncos vs. Raiders
Over/under insights
- Denver and its opponents have combined for 44 points or more just one time this year.
- Las Vegas and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 43 points per game, one less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 39.2 points per game, 4.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Broncos games have an average total of 42.4 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 44-point over/under for this game is 4.0 points below the 48.0 points per game average total in Raiders games this season.
Broncos stats and trends
- Denver has three wins against the spread in five games this season.
- The Broncos have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Denver's games this year have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).
- The Broncos rack up 3.6 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Raiders allow (24).
- When Denver scores more than 24 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Broncos rack up only 18 more yards per game (357.8), than the Raiders give up per contest (339.8).
- When Denver amasses more than 339.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Broncos have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Raiders have forced (3).
Raiders stats and trends
- Thus far this year Las Vegas has two wins against the spread.
- This year, the Raiders have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Las Vegas' games this season have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The Raiders rack up 22.6 points per game, 7.4 more than the Broncos surrender (15.2).
- When Las Vegas records more than 15.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Raiders rack up 84.6 more yards per game (377) than the Broncos allow per contest (292.4).
- When Las Vegas piles up more than 292.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year the Raiders have four turnovers, two fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (6).
Home and road insights
- At home, as 3.5-point favorites or more, the Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
- Broncos home games this season average 42.8 total points, 1.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44).
- The average point total in Raiders away games this season is 49.3 points, 5.3 more than this contest's over/under (44).
