The Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) are 3.5-point underdogs in a road AFC West matchup with the Denver Broncos (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. The over/under is 44 for this game.

Odds for Broncos vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Denver and its opponents have combined for 44 points or more just one time this year.

Las Vegas and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 43 points per game, one less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 39.2 points per game, 4.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Broncos games have an average total of 42.4 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 44-point over/under for this game is 4.0 points below the 48.0 points per game average total in Raiders games this season.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has three wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Broncos have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Denver's games this year have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Broncos rack up 3.6 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Raiders allow (24).

When Denver scores more than 24 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Broncos rack up only 18 more yards per game (357.8), than the Raiders give up per contest (339.8).

When Denver amasses more than 339.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Raiders have forced (3).

Raiders stats and trends

Thus far this year Las Vegas has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Raiders have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Las Vegas' games this season have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Raiders rack up 22.6 points per game, 7.4 more than the Broncos surrender (15.2).

When Las Vegas records more than 15.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Raiders rack up 84.6 more yards per game (377) than the Broncos allow per contest (292.4).

When Las Vegas piles up more than 292.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year the Raiders have four turnovers, two fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

At home, as 3.5-point favorites or more, the Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

Broncos home games this season average 42.8 total points, 1.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44).

The average point total in Raiders away games this season is 49.3 points, 5.3 more than this contest's over/under (44).

