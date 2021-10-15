Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is brought down by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Derek Carr and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 6 with the Denver Broncos (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 265.5 -115 1.5 -134 5.5 -110

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Broncos Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carr has thrown for 1,605 yards while completing 63.9% of his passes (131-of-205), with eight touchdowns and four interceptions this year (321.0 per game).

He also adds 29 rushing yards (5.8 ypg) on 16 carries.

The Raiders, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.9% of the time while running the football 37.1% of the time.

Carr accounts for 49.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 25 of his 205 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Denver

Carr's 245.6 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Broncos are 19.9 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Carr threw a touchdown pass in six of those matchups against the Broncos, and threw multiple TDs two times.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.

The 222.8 yards per game the Broncos are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

With five passing TDs allowed this season, the Broncos defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bears, Carr went 22-for-35 (62.9 percent) for 206 yards and one interception.

Carr has thrown for 788 yards while completing 61.6% of his passes (69-of-112), with four touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three outings (262.7 per game).

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Henry Ruggs III 28 13.7% 17 348 1 1 4.0% Darren Waller 48 23.4% 28 319 2 7 28.0% Hunter Renfrow 38 18.5% 28 305 2 5 20.0%

Powered By Data Skrive