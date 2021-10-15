October 15, 2021
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Dallas vs. New England

Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries teh ball as New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) defends in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Before Ezekiel Elliott hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Elliott's Dallas Cowboys (4-1) and the New England Patriots (2-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 6 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds PayoutRec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

77.5

-112

12.5

-114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Patriots Odds

Season Stats

  • Elliott has picked up a team-high 452 rushing yards (90.4 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on nine catches for 55 yards (11.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has rushed the ball 163 times this season, and he's carried 85 of those attempts (52.1%).
  • The Cowboys have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New England

  • In his lone career matchup against the Patriots, Elliott notched 86 rushing yards, 8.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Elliott did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Patriots.
  • The Patriots have the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 111.0 yards per game.
  • This season the Patriots have given up three rushing TDs. They are ranked fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Giants, Elliott rushed for 110 yards on 21 carries (averaging 5.2 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Elliott tacked on two catches for two yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Elliott has rushed for 348 yards (116.0 per game) on 58 carries with four touchdowns.
  • He's also averaged 7.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing five passes for 23 yards and one touchdown.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ezekiel Elliott

85

52.1%

452

5

16

55.2%

5.3

Tony Pollard

51

31.3%

325

1

6

20.7%

6.4

Dak Prescott

19

11.7%

60

0

6

20.7%

3.2

CeeDee Lamb

3

1.8%

16

0

1

3.4%

5.3

