Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Dallas vs. New England
Before Ezekiel Elliott hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Elliott's Dallas Cowboys (4-1) and the New England Patriots (2-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 6 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
77.5
-112
12.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Cowboys vs. Patriots Odds
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Elliott has picked up a team-high 452 rushing yards (90.4 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- He has tacked on nine catches for 55 yards (11.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- His team has rushed the ball 163 times this season, and he's carried 85 of those attempts (52.1%).
- The Cowboys have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New England
- In his lone career matchup against the Patriots, Elliott notched 86 rushing yards, 8.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Elliott did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Patriots.
- The Patriots have the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 111.0 yards per game.
- This season the Patriots have given up three rushing TDs. They are ranked fourth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Giants, Elliott rushed for 110 yards on 21 carries (averaging 5.2 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
- Elliott tacked on two catches for two yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Elliott has rushed for 348 yards (116.0 per game) on 58 carries with four touchdowns.
- He's also averaged 7.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing five passes for 23 yards and one touchdown.
Elliott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ezekiel Elliott
85
52.1%
452
5
16
55.2%
5.3
Tony Pollard
51
31.3%
325
1
6
20.7%
6.4
Dak Prescott
19
11.7%
60
0
6
20.7%
3.2
CeeDee Lamb
3
1.8%
16
0
1
3.4%
5.3
