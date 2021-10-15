Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries teh ball as New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) defends in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Before Ezekiel Elliott hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Elliott's Dallas Cowboys (4-1) and the New England Patriots (2-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 6 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 77.5 -112 12.5 -114

Cowboys vs. Patriots Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Elliott has picked up a team-high 452 rushing yards (90.4 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

He has tacked on nine catches for 55 yards (11.0 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 163 times this season, and he's carried 85 of those attempts (52.1%).

The Cowboys have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New England

In his lone career matchup against the Patriots, Elliott notched 86 rushing yards, 8.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Elliott did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Patriots.

The Patriots have the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 111.0 yards per game.

This season the Patriots have given up three rushing TDs. They are ranked fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Giants, Elliott rushed for 110 yards on 21 carries (averaging 5.2 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.

Elliott tacked on two catches for two yards and scored one receiving touchdown.

Over his last three games, Elliott has rushed for 348 yards (116.0 per game) on 58 carries with four touchdowns.

He's also averaged 7.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing five passes for 23 yards and one touchdown.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ezekiel Elliott 85 52.1% 452 5 16 55.2% 5.3 Tony Pollard 51 31.3% 325 1 6 20.7% 6.4 Dak Prescott 19 11.7% 60 0 6 20.7% 3.2 CeeDee Lamb 3 1.8% 16 0 1 3.4% 5.3

