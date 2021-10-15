Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen watches as Florida Gators wide receiver Rick Wells (12) runs up the field during a football game between the Florida Gators and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. October 9, 2021. Flagi 100921 Gatorsvandyfb 38

The No. 20 Florida Gators (4-2, 0-0 SEC) visit the LSU Tigers (3-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between SEC rivals at Tiger Stadium. LSU is an 11.5-point underdog. The point total for the outing is set at 59.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Florida vs. LSU

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Florida -11.5 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Florida has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points only two times this season.

So far this season, 50% of LSU's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.

The two teams combine to average 62.9 points per game, 3.4 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 16.8 points above the 42.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Gators and their opponents score an average of 58.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 59.6 points, 0.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Gators have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 11.5 points or more (in four chances).

Florida's games this year have hit the over one time in six opportunities (16.7%).

This year, the Gators rack up 7.0 more points per game (33.2) than the Tigers surrender (26.2).

Florida is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 26.2 points.

The Gators rack up 504 yards per game, 119 more yards than the 385 the Tigers allow per contest.

In games that Florida amasses more than 385 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Gators have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Florida at SISportsbook.

LSU Stats and Trends

Thus far this year LSU has two wins against the spread.

LSU's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Tigers score 13.2 more points per game (29.7) than the Gators allow (16.5).

When LSU records more than 16.5 points, it is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Tigers average 379.7 yards per game, 64 more yards than the 315.7 the Gators give up.

LSU is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out over 315.7 yards.

The Tigers have five giveaways this season, while the Gators have six takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats