Publish date:
Fresno State vs. Wyoming College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Wyoming Cowboys (4-1, 0-0 MWC) and the 12th-ranked passing defense will host the Fresno State Bulldogs (4-2, 0-0 MWC) and the third-ranked passing attack on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Cowboys are 3.5-point underdogs. The game has a point total set at 53.5.
Odds for Fresno State vs. Wyoming
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Fresno State
-3.5
53.5
Over/Under Insights
- Fresno State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53.5 points in four of six games this season.
- Wyoming's games have gone over 53.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 15.9 points lower than the two team's combined 69.4 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 7.6 points greater than the 45.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 62, 8.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 53.5.
- The 49.4 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 4.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Fresno State Stats and Trends
- Fresno State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bulldogs have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Fresno State's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- This year, the Bulldogs average 15.6 more points per game (39) than the Cowboys allow (23.4).
- Fresno State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 23.4 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 187.5 more yards per game (519.5) than the Cowboys allow per outing (332).
- Fresno State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out over 332 yards.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (9).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Fresno State at SISportsbook.
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- Wyoming has covered the spread once this year.
- This year, the Cowboys are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Wyoming's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- This season the Cowboys put up 7.9 more points per game (30.4) than the Bulldogs allow (22.5).
- Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 22.5 points.
- The Cowboys average 26.6 more yards per game (345.8) than the Bulldogs give up per outing (319.2).
- When Wyoming amasses more than 319.2 yards, the team is 1-1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year the Cowboys have six turnovers, two fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (8).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Fresno State
|Stats
|Wyoming
39
Avg. Points Scored
30.4
22.5
Avg. Points Allowed
23.4
519.5
Avg. Total Yards
345.8
319.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
332
15
Giveaways
6
8
Takeaways
9