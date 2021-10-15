Sep 24, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Kalen Deboer stands on the sideline against the UNLV Rebels in the fourth quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Wyoming Cowboys (4-1, 0-0 MWC) and the 12th-ranked passing defense will host the Fresno State Bulldogs (4-2, 0-0 MWC) and the third-ranked passing attack on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Cowboys are 3.5-point underdogs. The game has a point total set at 53.5.

Odds for Fresno State vs. Wyoming

Favorite Spread Total Fresno State -3.5 53.5

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53.5 points in four of six games this season.

Wyoming's games have gone over 53.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 15.9 points lower than the two team's combined 69.4 points per game average.

This contest's total is 7.6 points greater than the 45.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 62, 8.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 53.5.

The 49.4 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 4.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Fresno State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Bulldogs have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Fresno State's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

This year, the Bulldogs average 15.6 more points per game (39) than the Cowboys allow (23.4).

Fresno State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 23.4 points.

The Bulldogs collect 187.5 more yards per game (519.5) than the Cowboys allow per outing (332).

Fresno State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out over 332 yards.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (9).

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has covered the spread once this year.

This year, the Cowboys are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Wyoming's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This season the Cowboys put up 7.9 more points per game (30.4) than the Bulldogs allow (22.5).

Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 22.5 points.

The Cowboys average 26.6 more yards per game (345.8) than the Bulldogs give up per outing (319.2).

When Wyoming amasses more than 319.2 yards, the team is 1-1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year the Cowboys have six turnovers, two fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (8).

Season Stats