The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0, 0-0 SEC) and the fourth-ranked run defense will host the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats (6-0, 0-0 SEC) and the 24th-ranked run offense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Wildcats are double-digit, 21.5-point underdogs. A total of 44.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Georgia vs. Kentucky

Favorite Spread Total Georgia -21.5 44.5

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in three of six games this season.

Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in four of six games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.8, is 26.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 21.5 points greater than the 23 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 48.6 points, a number 4.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 44.5-point total for this game is eight points below the 52.5 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia is 5-1-0 this year.

This season, the Bulldogs have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 21.5 points or more.

Georgia has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs rack up 39.8 points per game, 22.3 more than the Wildcats allow per contest (17.5).

Georgia is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 17.5 points.

The Bulldogs average 127.5 more yards per game (432.5) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (305).

In games that Georgia totals over 305 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Wildcats' takeaways (4).

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has played six games, with five wins against the spread.

Kentucky's games this season have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Wildcats put up 25.5 more points per game (31) than the Bulldogs allow (5.5).

Kentucky is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team scores more than 5.5 points.

The Wildcats average 410 yards per game, 206.5 more yards than the 203.5 the Bulldogs allow.

In games that Kentucky picks up over 203.5 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats