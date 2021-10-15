Publish date:
Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Green Bay Packers (4-1) are favored by 4.5 points as they battle to keep their four-game winning streak intact in a matchup with the Chicago Bears (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Soldier Field. The over/under is 44.5 in this matchup.
Odds for Packers vs. Bears
Over/under insights
- Green Bay's games this season have gone over 44.5 points three of five times.
- Chicago's games have gone over 44.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.8, is 3.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 0.1 points greater than the 44.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Packers games this season feature an average total of 49.0 points, a number 4.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 44.7 points, 0.2 more than the set total in this contest.
Packers stats and trends
- Green Bay has four wins against the spread in five games this season.
- This season, the Packers have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
- Green Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The Packers average four more points per game (24) than the Bears give up (20).
- When Green Bay scores more than 20 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Packers rack up 347.6 yards per game, just 15.8 more than the 331.8 the Bears give up per outing.
- When Green Bay churns out more than 331.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Packers have five turnovers, two fewer than the Bears have takeaways (7).
Bears stats and trends
- In Chicago's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- This year, the Bears have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
- Chicago's games this season have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- This season the Bears rack up 7.6 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Packers give up (24.4).
- The Bears collect 82.6 fewer yards per game (240) than the Packers allow (322.6).
- The Bears have turned the ball over four times, four fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (8).
Home and road insights
- This season, Bears home games average 43.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
- In away games, Green Bay has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- Green Bay has gone over the total once in three away games this year.
- This season, Packers away games average 50.0 points, 5.5 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).
