The Green Bay Packers (4-1) are favored by 4.5 points as they battle to keep their four-game winning streak intact in a matchup with the Chicago Bears (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Soldier Field. The over/under is 44.5 in this matchup.

Odds for Packers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Green Bay's games this season have gone over 44.5 points three of five times.

Chicago's games have gone over 44.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.8, is 3.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 0.1 points greater than the 44.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Packers games this season feature an average total of 49.0 points, a number 4.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 44.7 points, 0.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay has four wins against the spread in five games this season.

This season, the Packers have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Green Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Packers average four more points per game (24) than the Bears give up (20).

When Green Bay scores more than 20 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Packers rack up 347.6 yards per game, just 15.8 more than the 331.8 the Bears give up per outing.

When Green Bay churns out more than 331.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Packers have five turnovers, two fewer than the Bears have takeaways (7).

Bears stats and trends

In Chicago's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This year, the Bears have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Chicago's games this season have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

This season the Bears rack up 7.6 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Packers give up (24.4).

The Bears collect 82.6 fewer yards per game (240) than the Packers allow (322.6).

The Bears have turned the ball over four times, four fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (8).

Home and road insights

This season, Bears home games average 43.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

In away games, Green Bay has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

Green Bay has gone over the total once in three away games this year.

This season, Packers away games average 50.0 points, 5.5 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

