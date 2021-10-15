Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (right) and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. following the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Henry Ruggs III before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West rivals meet in Week 6 when Ruggs and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) take on the Denver Broncos (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Henry Ruggs III Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 43.5 -115

Raiders vs. Broncos Odds

Henry Ruggs III Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ruggs' 348 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Raiders. He's been targeted 28 times and has totaled 17 catches and one touchdown (69.6 yards per game).

Ruggs has been the target of 13.7% (28 total) of his team's 205 passing attempts this season.

The Raiders have thrown the football in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Denver

Ruggs is averaging 34.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Broncos, 9.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).

Ruggs has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Broncos.

The 222.8 yards per game the Broncos are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Broncos defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bears, Ruggs caught three passes for 51 yards (17 yards per reception) while being targeted three times.

Ruggs has recorded 189 receiving yards (63.0 per game), hauling in 10 passes on 16 targets in his last three games.

Ruggs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Henry Ruggs III 28 13.7% 17 348 1 1 4.0% Darren Waller 48 23.4% 28 319 2 7 28.0% Hunter Renfrow 38 18.5% 28 305 2 5 20.0% Bryan Edwards 23 11.2% 13 236 0 2 8.0%

