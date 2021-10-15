October 15, 2021
Publish date:

Henry Ruggs III Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Las Vegas vs. Denver

Author:
Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (right) and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. following the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Henry Ruggs III before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West rivals meet in Week 6 when Ruggs and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) take on the Denver Broncos (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Henry Ruggs III Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

43.5

-115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Broncos Odds

Season Stats

  • Ruggs' 348 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Raiders. He's been targeted 28 times and has totaled 17 catches and one touchdown (69.6 yards per game).
  • Ruggs has been the target of 13.7% (28 total) of his team's 205 passing attempts this season.
  • The Raiders have thrown the football in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ruggs' matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Ruggs is averaging 34.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Broncos, 9.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).
  • Ruggs has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Broncos.
  • The 222.8 yards per game the Broncos are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Broncos defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bears, Ruggs caught three passes for 51 yards (17 yards per reception) while being targeted three times.
  • Ruggs has recorded 189 receiving yards (63.0 per game), hauling in 10 passes on 16 targets in his last three games.

Ruggs' Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Henry Ruggs III

28

13.7%

17

348

1

1

4.0%

Darren Waller

48

23.4%

28

319

2

7

28.0%

Hunter Renfrow

38

18.5%

28

305

2

5

20.0%

Bryan Edwards

23

11.2%

13

236

0

2

8.0%

