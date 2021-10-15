Publish date:
Henry Ruggs III Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Las Vegas vs. Denver
There will be player prop betting options available for Henry Ruggs III before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West rivals meet in Week 6 when Ruggs and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) take on the Denver Broncos (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
Henry Ruggs III Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
43.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Raiders vs. Broncos Odds
Henry Ruggs III Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ruggs' 348 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Raiders. He's been targeted 28 times and has totaled 17 catches and one touchdown (69.6 yards per game).
- Ruggs has been the target of 13.7% (28 total) of his team's 205 passing attempts this season.
- The Raiders have thrown the football in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Denver
- Ruggs is averaging 34.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Broncos, 9.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).
- Ruggs has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Broncos.
- The 222.8 yards per game the Broncos are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Broncos defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bears, Ruggs caught three passes for 51 yards (17 yards per reception) while being targeted three times.
- Ruggs has recorded 189 receiving yards (63.0 per game), hauling in 10 passes on 16 targets in his last three games.
Ruggs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Henry Ruggs III
28
13.7%
17
348
1
1
4.0%
Darren Waller
48
23.4%
28
319
2
7
28.0%
Hunter Renfrow
38
18.5%
28
305
2
5
20.0%
Bryan Edwards
23
11.2%
13
236
0
2
8.0%
