October 15, 2021
Publish date:

Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - New England vs. Dallas

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Hunter Henry for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Henry and the New England Patriots (2-3) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

36.5

-118

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds

Season Stats

  • Henry has put together a 216-yard season so far (43.2 per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 20 passes on 26 targets.
  • Henry has been the target of 13.5% (26 total) of his team's 192 passing attempts this season.
  • Henry has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 13.0% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have thrown the football in 63.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Henry put up 76 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Cowboys, 39.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Henry caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Cowboys.
  • The Cowboys have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, yielding 327.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Cowboys' defense is 21st in the NFL, conceding 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Texans last week, Henry was targeted eight times and picked up 75 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Henry has accumulated 15 catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 19 times and averages 47.7 receiving yards.

Henry's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Henry

26

13.5%

20

216

2

3

13.0%

Jakobi Meyers

46

24.0%

31

302

0

4

17.4%

Kendrick Bourne

22

11.5%

17

207

1

1

4.3%

Nelson Agholor

27

14.1%

16

197

1

4

17.4%

