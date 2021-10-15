Publish date:
Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - New England vs. Dallas
In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Hunter Henry for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Henry and the New England Patriots (2-3) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
36.5
-118
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henry has put together a 216-yard season so far (43.2 per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 20 passes on 26 targets.
- Henry has been the target of 13.5% (26 total) of his team's 192 passing attempts this season.
- Henry has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 13.0% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have thrown the football in 63.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Henry put up 76 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Cowboys, 39.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Henry caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Cowboys.
- The Cowboys have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, yielding 327.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Cowboys' defense is 21st in the NFL, conceding 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Texans last week, Henry was targeted eight times and picked up 75 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Henry has accumulated 15 catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 19 times and averages 47.7 receiving yards.
Henry's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Henry
26
13.5%
20
216
2
3
13.0%
Jakobi Meyers
46
24.0%
31
302
0
4
17.4%
Kendrick Bourne
22
11.5%
17
207
1
1
4.3%
Nelson Agholor
27
14.1%
16
197
1
4
17.4%
