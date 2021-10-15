Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Hunter Renfrow's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) and the Denver Broncos (3-2) meet in a Week 6 matchup between AFC West foes at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 51.5 -114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Broncos Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow has caught 28 passes on 38 targets for 305 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 61.0 yards per game.

Renfrow has been the target of 18.5% (38 total) of his team's 205 passing attempts this season.

Renfrow has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have run 62.9% passing plays and 37.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Renfrow's matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Denver

Renfrow has averaged 42.2 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Broncos, 9.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In four matchups, Renfrow has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Broncos.

The 222.8 passing yards the Broncos allow per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Broncos have conceded five passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Bears last week, Renfrow was targeted eight times and racked up 56 yards on six receptions.

Renfrow's 22 targets have resulted in 17 grabs for 178 yards (59.3 ypg) and two touchdowns in his last three games.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 38 18.5% 28 305 2 5 20.0% Henry Ruggs III 28 13.7% 17 348 1 1 4.0% Darren Waller 48 23.4% 28 319 2 7 28.0% Bryan Edwards 23 11.2% 13 236 0 2 8.0%

Powered By Data Skrive