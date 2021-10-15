Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans (1-4) are a big underdog by 10 points as they attempt to halt a four-game slide in a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game's point total is 43.5.

Odds for Colts vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in four of five games this season.

In 60% of Houston's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.

Sunday's over/under is 4.1 points higher than the combined 39.4 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 53.8 points per game, 10.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The Colts and their opponents have scored an average of 46.4 points per game in 2020, 2.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 1.0 point below the 44.5 points per game average total in Texans games this season.

Colts stats and trends

Against the spread, Indianapolis is 3-2-0 this year.

Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Colts rack up 21.6 points per game, 6.6 fewer than the Texans surrender per contest (28.2).

The Colts collect 363.4 yards per game, 28.4 fewer yards than the 391.8 the Texans give up per contest.

This year, the Colts have five turnovers, three fewer than the Texans have takeaways (8).

Texans stats and trends

Against the spread, Houston is 3-2-0 this season.

This season, the Texans have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Houston's games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

This year the Texans rack up 7.8 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Colts give up (25.6).

The Texans average 282.6 yards per game, 86.6 fewer yards than the 369.2 the Colts allow.

The Texans have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (9).

Home and road insights

Colts home games this season average 48.5 total points, 5.0 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

Texans away games this season average 47.5 total points, 4.0 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

