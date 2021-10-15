Publish date:
Iowa vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) bring the 22nd-ranked passing defense in college football into a matchup with the Purdue Boilermakers (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 10 passing attack, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Hawkeyes are massive, 11.5-point favorites. This game has an over/under of 43 points.
Odds for Iowa vs. Purdue
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Iowa
-11.5
43
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points in three of six games this season.
- Purdue's games have gone over 43 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.1, is 12.1 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 14.6 points more than the 28.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 46.5 points per game in 2021, 3.5 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Boilermakers have averaged a total of 56.1 points, 13.1 more than the set total in this contest.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa has five wins against the spread in six games this year.
- The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 11.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Iowa's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Hawkeyes rack up 16.1 more points per game (31.5) than the Boilermakers give up (15.4).
- Iowa is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 15.4 points.
- The Hawkeyes rack up 317.5 yards per game, just 17.9 more than the 299.6 the Boilermakers allow per outing.
- In games that Iowa picks up over 299.6 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year, the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (2).
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Purdue has two wins against the spread.
- Purdue's games this season have not gone over the point total yet in five opportunities.
- The Boilermakers average 10.6 more points per game (23.6) than the Hawkeyes give up (13).
- When Purdue records more than 13 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Boilermakers average 140.8 more yards per game (414.8) than the Hawkeyes give up (274).
- When Purdue churns out over 274 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Boilermakers have turned the ball over seven times, 12 fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (19).
Season Stats
|Iowa
|Stats
|Purdue
31.5
Avg. Points Scored
23.6
13
Avg. Points Allowed
15.4
317.5
Avg. Total Yards
414.8
274
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
299.6
5
Giveaways
7
19
Takeaways
2