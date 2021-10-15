Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, shakes hands with Penn State head coach James Franklin after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa beat Penn State, 23-20. 211009 Penn St Iowa Fb 041 Jpg

The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) bring the 22nd-ranked passing defense in college football into a matchup with the Purdue Boilermakers (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 10 passing attack, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Hawkeyes are massive, 11.5-point favorites. This game has an over/under of 43 points.

Odds for Iowa vs. Purdue

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -11.5 43

Over/Under Insights

Iowa has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points in three of six games this season.

Purdue's games have gone over 43 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.1, is 12.1 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 14.6 points more than the 28.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 46.5 points per game in 2021, 3.5 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Boilermakers have averaged a total of 56.1 points, 13.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has five wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 11.5 points or more (in two chances).

Iowa's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Hawkeyes rack up 16.1 more points per game (31.5) than the Boilermakers give up (15.4).

Iowa is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 15.4 points.

The Hawkeyes rack up 317.5 yards per game, just 17.9 more than the 299.6 the Boilermakers allow per outing.

In games that Iowa picks up over 299.6 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (2).

Purdue Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Purdue has two wins against the spread.

Purdue's games this season have not gone over the point total yet in five opportunities.

The Boilermakers average 10.6 more points per game (23.6) than the Hawkeyes give up (13).

When Purdue records more than 13 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Boilermakers average 140.8 more yards per game (414.8) than the Hawkeyes give up (274).

When Purdue churns out over 274 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over seven times, 12 fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats