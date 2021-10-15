Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) throws the ball as Iowa State hosts Kansas at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Isu21 Jpg

The Iowa State Cyclones (3-2, 0-0 Big 12), who have college football's ninth-ranked rush defense, square off against the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) and their seventh-ranked rushing defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Cyclones are 6.5-point favorites. The contest's point total is set at 50.5.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Kansas State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Iowa State -6.5 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in three of four games this season.

Kansas State's games have gone over 50.5 points in four of five chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 62.6 points per game, 12.1 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 38.6 points per game, 11.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cyclones games have an average total of 50.3 points this season, 0.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.9 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 1.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State has covered the spread twice this year.

This season, the Cyclones have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Iowa State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Cyclones score 10.8 more points per game (33.8) than the Wildcats allow (23).

When Iowa State records more than 23 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cyclones collect 99.4 more yards per game (442) than the Wildcats allow per outing (342.6).

In games that Iowa State churns out more than 342.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cyclones have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Wildcats have forced (7).

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kansas State is 3-2-0 this season.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Kansas State's games this season have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Wildcats rack up 13.2 more points per game (28.8) than the Cyclones allow (15.6).

When Kansas State records more than 15.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Wildcats collect 128.0 more yards per game (360.4) than the Cyclones give up (232.4).

In games that Kansas State piles up over 232.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (6).

Season Stats