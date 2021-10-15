Oct 3, 2021; Foxboro, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) grabs his knee as he lies on the field during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jakobi Meyers, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Meyers and the New England Patriots (2-3) meet the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 60.5 -115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Meyers' 302 receiving yards (60.4 per game) are a team high. He has 31 catches (46 targets).

Meyers has been the target of 46 of his team's 192 passing attempts this season, or 24.0% of the target share.

Meyers has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 17.4% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have run 63.8% passing plays and 36.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

Against the Cowboys, Meyers racked up 74 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 13.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Meyers did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are conceding 327.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Cowboys have conceded 10 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Meyers put together a 56-yard performance against the Texans last week on four catches while being targeted five times.

Meyers has added 21 grabs for 220 yards over his last three games. He was targeted 31 times and put up 73.3 receiving yards per game.

Meyers' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 46 24.0% 31 302 0 4 17.4% Hunter Henry 26 13.5% 20 216 2 3 13.0% Kendrick Bourne 22 11.5% 17 207 1 1 4.3% Nelson Agholor 27 14.1% 16 197 1 4 17.4%

