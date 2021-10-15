Publish date:
Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - New England vs. Dallas
Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jakobi Meyers, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Meyers and the New England Patriots (2-3) meet the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
60.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Meyers' 302 receiving yards (60.4 per game) are a team high. He has 31 catches (46 targets).
- Meyers has been the target of 46 of his team's 192 passing attempts this season, or 24.0% of the target share.
- Meyers has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 17.4% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have run 63.8% passing plays and 36.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Against the Cowboys, Meyers racked up 74 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 13.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Meyers did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Cowboys.
- The Cowboys are conceding 327.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's worst pass defense.
- The Cowboys have conceded 10 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Meyers put together a 56-yard performance against the Texans last week on four catches while being targeted five times.
- Meyers has added 21 grabs for 220 yards over his last three games. He was targeted 31 times and put up 73.3 receiving yards per game.
Meyers' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
46
24.0%
31
302
0
4
17.4%
Hunter Henry
26
13.5%
20
216
2
3
13.0%
Kendrick Bourne
22
11.5%
17
207
1
1
4.3%
Nelson Agholor
27
14.1%
16
197
1
4
17.4%
