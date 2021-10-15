Publish date:
James Robinson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Jacksonville vs. Miami
James Robinson has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET airing on CBS. Robinson's Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) and the Miami Dolphins (1-4) meet in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
James Robinson Prop Bet Odds
Jaguars vs. Dolphins Odds
James Robinson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Robinson, has carried the ball 67 times for 387 yards (77.4 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 14 passes for 88 yards (17.6 per game).
- He has handled 67, or 54.9%, of his team's 122 rushing attempts this season.
- The Jaguars have run 58.9% passing plays and 41.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Miami
- In his only career matchup against them, Robinson recorded 46 rushing yards against the Dolphins, 46.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Robinson rushed for multiple touchdowns in that outing against the Dolphins.
- Conceding 133.6 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the 24th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- Robinson and the Jaguars will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (six).
Recent Performances
- Robinson put together a 149-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Titans, carrying the ball 18 times (averaging 8.3 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Robinson has rushed for 315 yards (105.0 per game) on 51 carries with four touchdowns.
- And he has added eight catches for 42 yards (14.0 per game).
Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
James Robinson
67
54.9%
387
4
11
47.8%
5.8
Trevor Lawrence
24
19.7%
110
2
6
26.1%
4.6
Carlos Hyde
24
19.7%
108
0
5
21.7%
4.5
Laviska Shenault Jr.
3
2.5%
20
0
0
0.0%
6.7
