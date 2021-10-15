Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Before Jared Goff hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Goff and the Detroit Lions (0-5) take on the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) in Week 6 at Ford Field.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 255.5 -114 1.5 -115 8.5 -120

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Bengals Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goff has passed for 1,303 yards (260.6 per game) while completing 66.8% of his passes (131-for-196), with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 72 rushing yards (14.4 ypg) on 11 carries.

The Lions, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.7% of the time.

Goff accounts for 46.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 21 of his 196 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In one matchup against the Bengals, Goff threw for 372 passing yards, 116.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Goff threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Bengals.

The 268.8 yards per game the Bengals are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

With six passing TDs allowed this season, the Bengals defense is ranked fifth in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Vikings, Goff went 21-for-35 (60.0 percent) for 203 yards and one interception.

In his last three games, Goff has thrown for 719 yards (239.7 per game) while completing 65% of his passes (67-of-103), with two touchdowns and one interception.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D'Andre Swift 35 17.8% 29 252 1 3 14.3% T.J. Hockenson 33 16.8% 24 237 2 4 19.0% Quintez Cephus 22 11.2% 15 204 2 3 14.3%

Powered By Data Skrive