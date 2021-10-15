Publish date:
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Detroit vs. Cincinnati
Before Jared Goff hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Goff and the Detroit Lions (0-5) take on the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) in Week 6 at Ford Field.
Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
255.5
-114
1.5
-115
8.5
-120
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Lions vs. Bengals Odds
Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goff has passed for 1,303 yards (260.6 per game) while completing 66.8% of his passes (131-for-196), with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 72 rushing yards (14.4 ypg) on 11 carries.
- The Lions, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.7% of the time.
- Goff accounts for 46.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 21 of his 196 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In one matchup against the Bengals, Goff threw for 372 passing yards, 116.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Goff threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Bengals.
- The 268.8 yards per game the Bengals are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
- With six passing TDs allowed this season, the Bengals defense is ranked fifth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Vikings, Goff went 21-for-35 (60.0 percent) for 203 yards and one interception.
- In his last three games, Goff has thrown for 719 yards (239.7 per game) while completing 65% of his passes (67-of-103), with two touchdowns and one interception.
Goff's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D'Andre Swift
35
17.8%
29
252
1
3
14.3%
T.J. Hockenson
33
16.8%
24
237
2
4
19.0%
Quintez Cephus
22
11.2%
15
204
2
3
14.3%
