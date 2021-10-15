Publish date:
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Cincinnati vs. Detroit
Sportsbooks have installed player props for Joe Burrow ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) play the Detroit Lions (0-5) in Week 6 at Ford Field.
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
283.5
-113
1.5
-205
7.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Bengals vs. Lions Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow has thrown for 1,269 passing yards this season (253.8 per game) and has a 71.7% completion percentage (104-of-145), throwing 11 touchdown passes with six interceptions.
- He also adds 24 rushing yards (4.8 ypg) on 12 carries.
- The Bengals, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.5% of the time while running the football 46.5% of the time.
- Burrow has attempted 10 of his 145 passes in the red zone, accounting for 52.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Detroit
- The 269.0 passing yards the Lions allow per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Lions have allowed eight passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Burrow put together a 281-yard performance against the Packers last week, completing 68.4% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with two interceptions.
- Burrow tacked on 11 yards on three carries.
- Over his last three games, Burrow has put up 801 passing yards (267.0 yards per game) while going 65-for-88 (73.9% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
35
24.1%
23
456
5
1
10.0%
Tyler Boyd
35
24.1%
27
283
1
2
20.0%
C.J. Uzomah
13
9.0%
11
150
2
0
0.0%
