October 15, 2021
Publish date:

Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

Author:
Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) dives over the pile for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Taylor will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 6 with the Houston Texans (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds PayoutRec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

80.5

-113

15.5

-120

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Texans Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor has run for a team-high 327 yards on 73 carries (65.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He also has 14 receptions for 197 yards (39.4 per game) and one TD.
  • He has received 73 of his team's 133 carries this season (54.9%).
  • The Colts have thrown the ball in 57.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Against the Texans, Taylor has averaged 87 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 6.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of two games versus the Texans Taylor has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Texans are 26th in the league, giving up 134.8 yards per game.
  • Taylor and the Colts will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).

Recent Performances

  • Taylor put together a 53-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Ravens, carrying the ball 15 times while scoring one touchdown.
  • Taylor added three catches for 116 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
  • Taylor has 220 rushing yards (73.3 ypg) on 41 carries with two touchdowns in his last three games.
  • He also has seven catches for 135 yards (45.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jonathan Taylor

73

54.9%

327

2

24

66.7%

4.5

Nyheim Hines

22

16.5%

88

1

5

13.9%

4.0

Marlon Mack

20

15.0%

85

0

2

5.6%

4.3

Carson Wentz

16

12.0%

73

0

5

13.9%

4.6

