Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) attempts a pass against Cleveland Browns defensive end Joe Jackson (91) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Justin Herbert and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) meet in Week 6 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 292.5 -115 2.5 170 14.5 -115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Ravens Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Herbert has passed for 1,576 yards (315.2 per game) while completing 67.1% of his passes (139-for-207), with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He has added 60 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on 19 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Chargers, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.1% of the time while running the ball 37.9% of the time.

Herbert accounts for 44.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 29 of his 207 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Baltimore

The 315.0 yards per game the Ravens are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Herbert put together a 398-yard performance against the Browns last week, completing 60.5% of his passes and throwing for four touchdowns.

Herbert tacked on 29 yards on four carries, averaging 7.2 yards per attempt while rushing for one touchdown.

Herbert has thrown for 901 passing yards over his last three games (300.3 per game) and has a 64.7% completion percentage (77-of-119), throwing 11 touchdown passes with zero interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 49 rushing yards (16.3 ypg) on 11 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 51 24.5% 31 471 6 5 17.2% Keenan Allen 53 25.5% 34 369 1 9 31.0% Jared Cook 26 12.5% 17 210 1 4 13.8%

