The Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) are 6.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Washington Football Team (2-3). An over/under of 55 is set for the contest.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in five of six games this season.

In 80% of Washington's games this season (4/5), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 55.

The two teams combine to score 55.4 points per game, 0.4 more than the total in this contest.

The 63.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 8.6 more than the 55 over/under in this contest.

Chiefs games have an average total of 54.4 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.7 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 10.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has one win against the spread in five games this year.

The Chiefs have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

This year, the Chiefs score just 0.2 fewer points per game (30.8) than the Football Team surrender (31).

Kansas City is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 31 points.

The Chiefs rack up 418.2 yards per game, just 10.4 more than the 407.8 the Football Team give up per contest.

In games that Kansas City picks up more than 407.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over seven more times (11 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Washington stats and trends

So far this season Washington has one win against the spread.

This season, the Football Team are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Washington's games this season have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).

The Football Team put up 24.6 points per game, eight fewer than the Chiefs allow (32.6).

The Football Team rack up 89.2 fewer yards per game (348.2) than the Chiefs give up per outing (437.4).

The Football Team have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Chiefs have forced (4).

Home and road insights

Washington has not covered the spread at home, and is 1-2 overall there, this season.

In three home games this season, Washington has gone over the total twice.

The average total in Football Team home games this season is 43.5 points, 11.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (55).

On the road, the Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point favorites or more.

This season, Chiefs away games average 53.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (55).

