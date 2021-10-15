Publish date:
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) are 6.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Washington Football Team (2-3). An over/under of 55 is set for the contest.
Odds for Chiefs vs. Washington
Over/under insights
- Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in five of six games this season.
- In 80% of Washington's games this season (4/5), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 55.
- The two teams combine to score 55.4 points per game, 0.4 more than the total in this contest.
- The 63.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 8.6 more than the 55 over/under in this contest.
- Chiefs games have an average total of 54.4 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 44.7 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 10.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Chiefs stats and trends
- Kansas City has one win against the spread in five games this year.
- The Chiefs have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).
- This year, the Chiefs score just 0.2 fewer points per game (30.8) than the Football Team surrender (31).
- Kansas City is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 31 points.
- The Chiefs rack up 418.2 yards per game, just 10.4 more than the 407.8 the Football Team give up per contest.
- In games that Kansas City picks up more than 407.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over seven more times (11 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Washington stats and trends
- So far this season Washington has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Football Team are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Washington's games this season have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).
- The Football Team put up 24.6 points per game, eight fewer than the Chiefs allow (32.6).
- The Football Team rack up 89.2 fewer yards per game (348.2) than the Chiefs give up per outing (437.4).
- The Football Team have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Chiefs have forced (4).
Home and road insights
- Washington has not covered the spread at home, and is 1-2 overall there, this season.
- In three home games this season, Washington has gone over the total twice.
- The average total in Football Team home games this season is 43.5 points, 11.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (55).
- On the road, the Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point favorites or more.
- This season, Chiefs away games average 53.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (55).
