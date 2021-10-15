Publish date:
Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - New England vs. Dallas
Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Kendrick Bourne, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 6 matchup sees Bourne's New England Patriots (2-3) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
36.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bourne's 22 targets have resulted in 17 grabs for 207 yards (41.4 ypg) and one touchdown.
- Bourne has been the target of 11.5% (22 total) of his team's 192 passing attempts this season.
- The Patriots have thrown the football in 63.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Bourne's 43 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Cowboys are 6.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Bourne, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 327.6 passing yards the Cowboys allow per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.
- With 10 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Texans, Bourne was targeted three times and recorded three catches for 26 yards.
- Over his last three games, Bourne has collected 180 yards on 14 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 60.0 yards per game, on 16 targets.
Bourne's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kendrick Bourne
22
11.5%
17
207
1
1
4.3%
Jakobi Meyers
46
24.0%
31
302
0
4
17.4%
Hunter Henry
26
13.5%
20
216
2
3
13.0%
Nelson Agholor
27
14.1%
16
197
1
4
17.4%
