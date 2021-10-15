October 15, 2021
Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - New England vs. Dallas

Author:
Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) reaches for the touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Kendrick Bourne, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 6 matchup sees Bourne's New England Patriots (2-3) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

36.5

-113

Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds

Season Stats

  • Bourne's 22 targets have resulted in 17 grabs for 207 yards (41.4 ypg) and one touchdown.
  • Bourne has been the target of 11.5% (22 total) of his team's 192 passing attempts this season.
  • The Patriots have thrown the football in 63.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Bourne's 43 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Cowboys are 6.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Bourne, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 327.6 passing yards the Cowboys allow per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.
  • With 10 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Texans, Bourne was targeted three times and recorded three catches for 26 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Bourne has collected 180 yards on 14 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 60.0 yards per game, on 16 targets.

Bourne's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kendrick Bourne

22

11.5%

17

207

1

1

4.3%

Jakobi Meyers

46

24.0%

31

302

0

4

17.4%

Hunter Henry

26

13.5%

20

216

2

3

13.0%

Nelson Agholor

27

14.1%

16

197

1

4

17.4%

