Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Kendrick Bourne, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 6 matchup sees Bourne's New England Patriots (2-3) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 36.5 -113

Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bourne's 22 targets have resulted in 17 grabs for 207 yards (41.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Bourne has been the target of 11.5% (22 total) of his team's 192 passing attempts this season.

The Patriots have thrown the football in 63.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

Bourne's 43 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Cowboys are 6.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Bourne, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 327.6 passing yards the Cowboys allow per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.

With 10 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Texans, Bourne was targeted three times and recorded three catches for 26 yards.

Over his last three games, Bourne has collected 180 yards on 14 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 60.0 yards per game, on 16 targets.

Bourne's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 22 11.5% 17 207 1 1 4.3% Jakobi Meyers 46 24.0% 31 302 0 4 17.4% Hunter Henry 26 13.5% 20 216 2 3 13.0% Nelson Agholor 27 14.1% 16 197 1 4 17.4%

