Publish date:
Latavius Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles
There will be player prop betting options available for Latavius Murray before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Murray's Baltimore Ravens (4-1) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) go toe-to-toe in a Week 6 matchup from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.
Latavius Murray Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
42.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Ravens vs. Chargers Odds
Latavius Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Murray has racked up 50 carries for 168 yards (33.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He also has 13 receiving yards (2.6 per game) on two catches.
- He has received 50 of his team's 152 carries this season (32.9%).
- The Ravens have run 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Murray's 34 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Chargers are 8.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Murray did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Chargers.
- Note: Murray's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Chargers are 32nd in the league, allowing 157.6 yards per game.
- This season the Chargers are ranked 15th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (five).
Recent Performances
- Murray put together a 17-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Colts, carrying the ball six times.
- He racked up 13 yards on two receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Murray has rushed for 104 yards (34.7 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.
Murray's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Latavius Murray
50
32.9%
168
3
9
40.9%
3.4
Lamar Jackson
56
36.8%
341
2
9
40.9%
6.1
Ty'Son Williams
31
20.4%
170
1
4
18.2%
5.5
Devonta Freeman
7
4.6%
42
0
0
0.0%
6.0
