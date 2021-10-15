Oct 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray (28) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Latavius Murray before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Murray's Baltimore Ravens (4-1) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) go toe-to-toe in a Week 6 matchup from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Latavius Murray Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 42.5 -113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Chargers Odds

Latavius Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Murray has racked up 50 carries for 168 yards (33.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

He also has 13 receiving yards (2.6 per game) on two catches.

He has received 50 of his team's 152 carries this season (32.9%).

The Ravens have run 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Murray's 34 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Chargers are 8.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Murray did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Chargers.

Note: Murray's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Chargers are 32nd in the league, allowing 157.6 yards per game.

This season the Chargers are ranked 15th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (five).

Recent Performances

Murray put together a 17-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Colts, carrying the ball six times.

He racked up 13 yards on two receptions.

Over his last three outings, Murray has rushed for 104 yards (34.7 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.

Murray's Baltimore Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Latavius Murray 50 32.9% 168 3 9 40.9% 3.4 Lamar Jackson 56 36.8% 341 2 9 40.9% 6.1 Ty'Son Williams 31 20.4% 170 1 4 18.2% 5.5 Devonta Freeman 7 4.6% 42 0 0 0.0% 6.0

