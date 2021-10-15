October 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Latavius Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

Author:
Oct 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray (28) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray (28) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Latavius Murray before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Murray's Baltimore Ravens (4-1) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) go toe-to-toe in a Week 6 matchup from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Latavius Murray Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds Payout

42.5

-113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Chargers Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Murray has racked up 50 carries for 168 yards (33.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He also has 13 receiving yards (2.6 per game) on two catches.
  • He has received 50 of his team's 152 carries this season (32.9%).
  • The Ravens have run 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Murray's matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Murray's 34 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Chargers are 8.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Murray did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Chargers.
  • Note: Murray's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Chargers are 32nd in the league, allowing 157.6 yards per game.
  • This season the Chargers are ranked 15th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (five).

Recent Performances

  • Murray put together a 17-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Colts, carrying the ball six times.
  • He racked up 13 yards on two receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Murray has rushed for 104 yards (34.7 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.

Murray's Baltimore Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Latavius Murray

50

32.9%

168

3

9

40.9%

3.4

Lamar Jackson

56

36.8%

341

2

9

40.9%

6.1

Ty'Son Williams

31

20.4%

170

1

4

18.2%

5.5

Devonta Freeman

7

4.6%

42

0

0

0.0%

6.0

Powered By Data Skrive