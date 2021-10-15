Sep 24, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Liberty Flames running back Troy Henderson (20) is ruled out of bounds on this catch in the fourth quarter as Syracuse Orange defensive back Darian Chestnut (20) defends at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Liberty Flames (5-1) are a massive 32.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 against the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3). The over/under for the outing is set at 57.5.

Odds for Liberty vs. UL Monroe

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -32.5 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Liberty and its opponents have scored at least 57.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only once this year.

UL Monroe and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.9, is 6.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.8 fewer than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.

Flames games have an average total of 55.3 points this season, 2.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.5 over/under in this game is 4.8 points higher than the 52.7 average total in Warhawks games this season.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Liberty has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

Liberty's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Flames score 35.3 points per game, comparable to the 36.4 per matchup the Warhawks give up.

Liberty is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 36.4 points.

The Flames rack up 24.5 fewer yards per game (444.7), than the Warhawks allow per contest (469.2).

When Liberty amasses over 469.2 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Flames have turned the ball over six times this season, two fewer than the Warhawks have forced (8).

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

UL Monroe has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Warhawks have been underdogs by 32.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

UL Monroe's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Warhawks average 15.6 points per game, comparable to the 14.3 the Flames give up.

When UL Monroe puts up more than 14.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Warhawks rack up 28.4 fewer yards per game (237.8) than the Flames allow per matchup (266.2).

In games that UL Monroe totals more than 266.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Warhawks have four giveaways this season, while the Flames have five takeaways .

Season Stats