Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The New York Giants (1-4) are 9.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Los Angeles Rams (4-1). The contest has a point total set at 48.5.
Odds for Rams vs. Giants
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in three of five games this season.
- New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 0.3 points above Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 51 points per game, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Rams games this season is 51.4, 2.9 points above Sunday's over/under of 48.5.
- In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 45.0 points, 3.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Rams stats and trends
- Los Angeles has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- Los Angeles has hit the over in 80% of its opportunities this year (four times in five games with a set point total).
- The Rams score 28.2 points per game, comparable to the 27.8 per matchup the Giants give up.
- When Los Angeles puts up more than 27.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Rams average just 0.4 fewer yards per game (408.2) than the Giants give up per contest (408.6).
- The Rams have five giveaways this season, while the Giants have six takeaways.
Giants stats and trends
- Thus far this year New York has two wins against the spread.
- New York's games this season have hit the over three times in five opportunities (60%).
- The Giants rack up 20.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.2 the Rams give up.
- New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.2 points.
- The Giants average just 7.6 fewer yards per game (380.6) than the Rams allow per matchup (388.2).
- In games that New York piles up over 388.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year the Giants have five turnovers, one fewer than the Rams have takeaways (6).
Home and road insights
- This season, Giants home games average 44.3 points, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).
- This season, Rams away games average 50.8 points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).
