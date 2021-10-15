Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants (1-4) are 9.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Los Angeles Rams (4-1). The contest has a point total set at 48.5.

Odds for Rams vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in three of five games this season.

New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 0.3 points above Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 51 points per game, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Rams games this season is 51.4, 2.9 points above Sunday's over/under of 48.5.

In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 45.0 points, 3.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

Los Angeles has hit the over in 80% of its opportunities this year (four times in five games with a set point total).

The Rams score 28.2 points per game, comparable to the 27.8 per matchup the Giants give up.

When Los Angeles puts up more than 27.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Rams average just 0.4 fewer yards per game (408.2) than the Giants give up per contest (408.6).

The Rams have five giveaways this season, while the Giants have six takeaways.

Giants stats and trends

Thus far this year New York has two wins against the spread.

New York's games this season have hit the over three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Giants rack up 20.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.2 the Rams give up.

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.2 points.

The Giants average just 7.6 fewer yards per game (380.6) than the Rams allow per matchup (388.2).

In games that New York piles up over 388.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Giants have five turnovers, one fewer than the Rams have takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

This season, Giants home games average 44.3 points, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).

This season, Rams away games average 50.8 points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).

