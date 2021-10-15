October 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:
Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants (1-4) are 9.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Los Angeles Rams (4-1). The contest has a point total set at 48.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rams vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in three of five games this season.
  • New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in two games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 0.3 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 51 points per game, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Rams games this season is 51.4, 2.9 points above Sunday's over/under of 48.5.
  • In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 45.0 points, 3.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Los Angeles has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
  • Los Angeles has hit the over in 80% of its opportunities this year (four times in five games with a set point total).
  • The Rams score 28.2 points per game, comparable to the 27.8 per matchup the Giants give up.
  • When Los Angeles puts up more than 27.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Rams average just 0.4 fewer yards per game (408.2) than the Giants give up per contest (408.6).
  • The Rams have five giveaways this season, while the Giants have six takeaways.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Giants.
  • Thus far this year New York has two wins against the spread.
  • New York's games this season have hit the over three times in five opportunities (60%).
  • The Giants rack up 20.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.2 the Rams give up.
  • New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.2 points.
  • The Giants average just 7.6 fewer yards per game (380.6) than the Rams allow per matchup (388.2).
  • In games that New York piles up over 388.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • This year the Giants have five turnovers, one fewer than the Rams have takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

  • This season, Giants home games average 44.3 points, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).
  • This season, Rams away games average 50.8 points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.