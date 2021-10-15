Oct 2, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs running back Marcus Williams Jr. (7) is tackled by North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Drake Thomas (32)during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-3, 0-0 C-USA) are 6.5-point favorites when they visit the UTEP Miners (5-1, 0-0 C-USA) in conference play on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The over/under is set at 56.5.

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana Tech -6.5 56.5

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech's games this season have gone over 56.5 points four of five times.

UTEP has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 2.7 points lower than the two team's combined 59.2 points per game average.

The 55.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.1 fewer than the 56.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 62.0, 5.5 points above Saturday's total of 56.5.

In 2021, games involving the Miners have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 4.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Louisiana Tech is 3-2-0 this season.

The Bulldogs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.

Louisiana Tech's games this year have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).

This year, the Bulldogs rack up 11.4 more points per game (33.4) than the Miners allow (22.0).

Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it scores more than 22.0 points.

The Bulldogs collect 111.9 more yards per game (413.2) than the Miners allow per outing (301.3).

In games that Louisiana Tech picks up more than 301.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Bulldogs have seven giveaways this season, while the Miners have 10 takeaways .

UTEP Stats and Trends

In UTEP's six games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Miners have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

UTEP's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Miners average 25.8 points per game, 7.6 fewer than the Bulldogs surrender (33.4).

The Miners rack up 83.4 fewer yards per game (388.2) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (471.6).

The Miners have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats