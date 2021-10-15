Publish date:
Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-3, 0-0 C-USA) are 6.5-point favorites when they visit the UTEP Miners (5-1, 0-0 C-USA) in conference play on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The over/under is set at 56.5.
Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Louisiana Tech
-6.5
56.5
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana Tech's games this season have gone over 56.5 points four of five times.
- UTEP has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 2.7 points lower than the two team's combined 59.2 points per game average.
- The 55.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.1 fewer than the 56.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 62.0, 5.5 points above Saturday's total of 56.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Miners have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 4.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Louisiana Tech is 3-2-0 this season.
- The Bulldogs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.
- Louisiana Tech's games this year have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).
- This year, the Bulldogs rack up 11.4 more points per game (33.4) than the Miners allow (22.0).
- Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it scores more than 22.0 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 111.9 more yards per game (413.2) than the Miners allow per outing (301.3).
- In games that Louisiana Tech picks up more than 301.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Bulldogs have seven giveaways this season, while the Miners have 10 takeaways .
UTEP Stats and Trends
- In UTEP's six games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Miners have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- UTEP's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- The Miners average 25.8 points per game, 7.6 fewer than the Bulldogs surrender (33.4).
- The Miners rack up 83.4 fewer yards per game (388.2) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (471.6).
- The Miners have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Season Stats
|Louisiana Tech
|Stats
|UTEP
33.4
Avg. Points Scored
25.8
33.4
Avg. Points Allowed
22.0
413.2
Avg. Total Yards
388.2
471.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
301.3
7
Giveaways
11
8
Takeaways
10