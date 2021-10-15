Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Mac Jones ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Jones' New England Patriots (2-3) and the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) square off in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout 269.5 -115 1.5 -132

Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has thrown for 1,243 yards (248.6 ypg), completing 71.1% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

He also has 30 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 6.0 yards per game.

The Patriots have thrown the ball in 63.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Jones accounts for 52.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 23 of his 190 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Dallas

The Cowboys have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, yielding 327.6 yards per game through the air.

The Cowboys have given up 10 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Jones put together a 231-yard performance against the Texans last week, completing 76.7% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.

Jones has passed for 776 yards while completing 69.4% of his throws (84-of-121), with four touchdowns and five interceptions (258.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 46 24.0% 31 302 0 4 17.4% Hunter Henry 26 13.5% 20 216 2 3 13.0% Kendrick Bourne 22 11.5% 17 207 1 1 4.3%

