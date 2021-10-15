October 15, 2021
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - New England vs. Dallas

Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Mac Jones ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Jones' New England Patriots (2-3) and the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) square off in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Pass YdsPass Yds PayoutPass TdsPass Tds Payout

269.5

-115

1.5

-132

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has thrown for 1,243 yards (248.6 ypg), completing 71.1% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
  • He also has 30 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 6.0 yards per game.
  • The Patriots have thrown the ball in 63.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Jones accounts for 52.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 23 of his 190 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • The Cowboys have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, yielding 327.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Cowboys have given up 10 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Jones put together a 231-yard performance against the Texans last week, completing 76.7% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
  • Jones has passed for 776 yards while completing 69.4% of his throws (84-of-121), with four touchdowns and five interceptions (258.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Jones' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

46

24.0%

31

302

0

4

17.4%

Hunter Henry

26

13.5%

20

216

2

3

13.0%

Kendrick Bourne

22

11.5%

17

207

1

1

4.3%

