Publish date:
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - New England vs. Dallas
There will be player prop bets available for Mac Jones ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Jones' New England Patriots (2-3) and the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) square off in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
269.5
-115
1.5
-132
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has thrown for 1,243 yards (248.6 ypg), completing 71.1% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- He also has 30 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 6.0 yards per game.
- The Patriots have thrown the ball in 63.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
- Jones accounts for 52.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 23 of his 190 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Cowboys.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Dallas
- The Cowboys have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, yielding 327.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Cowboys have given up 10 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Jones put together a 231-yard performance against the Texans last week, completing 76.7% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
- Jones has passed for 776 yards while completing 69.4% of his throws (84-of-121), with four touchdowns and five interceptions (258.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
46
24.0%
31
302
0
4
17.4%
Hunter Henry
26
13.5%
20
216
2
3
13.0%
Kendrick Bourne
22
11.5%
17
207
1
1
4.3%
Powered By Data Skrive