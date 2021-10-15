October 15, 2021
Mark Ingram II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Houston vs. Indianapolis

Author:
Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram (21) adjusts his face mask before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Mark Ingram II's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC South opponents meet in Week 6 when Ingram's Houston Texans (1-4) hit the field against the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds Payout

34.5

-114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Colts Odds

Season Stats

  • Ingram has carried the ball 68 times for a team-high 212 yards (42.4 per game), with one touchdown.
  • His team has rushed the ball 128 times this season, and he's handled 68 of those attempts (53.1%).
  • The Texans have thrown the ball in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ingram's matchup with the Colts.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • In his single career matchup against the Colts, Ingram put up zero rushing yards, 34.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ingram did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Colts.
  • Note: Ingram's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The Colts allow 108.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Colts are ranked first in the league in rushing touchdown allowed (one).

Recent Performances

  • Ingram put together a 41-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Patriots, carrying the ball 16 times.
  • During his last three games, Ingram has 86 rushing yards (28.7 per game) on 28 carries.

Ingram's Houston Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mark Ingram II

68

53.1%

212

1

13

72.2%

3.1

David Johnson

18

14.1%

72

0

1

5.6%

4.0

Tyrod Taylor

5

3.9%

55

1

2

11.1%

11.0

Phillip Lindsay

29

22.7%

50

1

2

11.1%

1.7

