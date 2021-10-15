Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) celebrates with Ravens free safety Brandon Stephens (21) after catching the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Marquise Brown and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Brown's Baltimore Ravens (4-1) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) square off in a Week 6 matchup from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 60.5 -114

Ravens vs. Chargers Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown has reeled in 28 passes and leads his team with 451 receiving yards plus five touchdowns. He has been targeted 38 times, and averages 90.2 yards per game.

Brown has been the target of 22.8% (38 total) of his team's 167 passing attempts this season.

Brown (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.0% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.4% of the time while running the football 47.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The 226.6 passing yards the Chargers yield per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Colts, Brown was targeted 10 times, picking up 125 yards on nine receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Brown has collected 269 receiving yards (89.7 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes on 22 targets over his last three outings.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 38 22.8% 28 451 5 6 25.0% Mark Andrews 38 22.8% 29 400 2 5 20.8% Sammy Watkins 32 19.2% 18 292 0 2 8.3% James Proche 9 5.4% 8 118 0 0 0.0%

