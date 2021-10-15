Oct 9, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd quarterback Grant Wells (8) throws a touchdown pass to Marshall Thundering Herd wide receiver Willie Johnson (1) late in the fourth quarter to tie the game with Old Dominion Monarchs at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Marshall Thundering Herd (3-3, 0-0 C-USA) visit the North Texas Mean Green (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Friday, October 15, 2021 in matchup between C-USA rivals at Apogee Stadium. North Texas is an 11-point underdog. The total has been set at 66.5 points for this game.

Odds for Marshall vs. North Texas

Favorite Spread Total Marshall -11 66.5

Over/Under Insights

Marshall has combined with its opponents to put up more than 66.5 points just once this season.

North Texas' games have gone over 66.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Friday's total is 8.9 points higher than the combined 57.6 PPG average of the two teams.

The 55 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.5 fewer than the 66.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 57.3, 9.2 points fewer than Friday's total of 66.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Mean Green have averaged a total of 66.9 points, 0.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Thundering Herd have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 11 points or more in three chances.

Marshall's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Thundering Herd score just 2.6 more points per game (34.8) than the Mean Green give up (32.2).

Marshall is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 32.2 points.

The Thundering Herd collect 91.0 more yards per game (515.2) than the Mean Green allow per matchup (424.2).

In games that Marshall totals over 424.2 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 17 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Mean Green have forced (9).

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Mean Green have been underdogs by 11 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

North Texas' games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Mean Green put up per game (22.8) than the Thundering Herd surrender (22.8).

North Texas is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 22.8 points.

The Mean Green collect 27.1 more yards per game (415.8) than the Thundering Herd give up per outing (388.7).

In games that North Texas piles up over 388.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over nine times, two fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (11).

Season Stats