Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks to the locker room following a 26-17 victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Matthew Stafford's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (4-1) and the New York Giants (1-4) hit the field in a Week 6 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Rams vs. Giants Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford has thrown for 1,587 yards (317.4 ypg), completing 68% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 14 rushing yards (2.8 ypg) on 16 carries.

The Rams have run 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Stafford has attempted 27 of his 172 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. New York

In three matchups against the Giants, Stafford averaged 245.7 passing yards per game, 245.7 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Stafford has multiple touchdown passes in two of those matchups against the Giants.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.

The Giants have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 280.4 yards per game through the air.

At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Seahawks last week, Stafford went 25-for-37 (67.6%) for 365 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.

Stafford has 988 passing yards (329.3 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 67.2% of his throws and collecting seven touchdown passes with two interceptions over his last three games.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 56 32.6% 37 523 5 10 37.0% Robert Woods 39 22.7% 27 322 2 6 22.2% Van Jefferson 22 12.8% 14 242 2 2 7.4%

