Publish date:
Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Miami Dolphins (1-4) take a four-game losing streak into a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5), losers of five straight, on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Miami is a 3-point favorite in the contest. The contest has an over/under of 47 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Dolphins vs. Jaguars
Over/under insights
- Miami and its opponents have scored at least 47 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this season.
- So far this season, 60% of Jacksonville's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 47.
- The two teams combine to average 34.4 points per game, 12.6 less than the total in this contest.
- The 61.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 14.2 more than the 47 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Dolphins games this season is 45.2, 1.8 points fewer than Sunday's total of 47.
- The 47-point over/under for this game is 0.3 points below the 47.3 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.
Dolphins stats and trends
- Miami has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- This season, the Dolphins are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Miami's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
- The Dolphins score 15.8 points per game, 14.6 fewer than the Jaguars allow per outing (30.4).
- The Dolphins average 146.6 fewer yards per game (261.8) than the Jaguars give up per contest (408.4).
- This year, the Dolphins have turned the ball over eight times, seven more than the Jaguars' takeaways (1).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Miami's matchup with the Jaguars.
Jaguars stats and trends
- Jacksonville has one win against the spread in five games this season.
- The Jaguars have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in four chances).
- Jacksonville's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- This year the Jaguars rack up 12.2 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Dolphins surrender (30.8).
- The Jaguars rack up 348 yards per game, 74.2 fewer yards than the 422.2 the Dolphins allow.
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five more turnovers than the Dolphins have forced (6).
Home and road insights
- Jacksonville has not covered the spread at home, and is 0-3 overall there, this season.
- In three home games this year, Jacksonville has hit the over once.
- The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 48.3 points, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under (47).
- Miami is 1-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
- In three away games this season, Miami has hit the over twice.
- The average total in Dolphins away games this season is 45.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47).
Powered by Data Skrive.