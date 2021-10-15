Oct 7, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Workers erect signage featuring the image of Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (1-4) take a four-game losing streak into a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5), losers of five straight, on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Miami is a 3-point favorite in the contest. The contest has an over/under of 47 points.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Miami and its opponents have scored at least 47 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this season.

So far this season, 60% of Jacksonville's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 47.

The two teams combine to average 34.4 points per game, 12.6 less than the total in this contest.

The 61.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 14.2 more than the 47 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Dolphins games this season is 45.2, 1.8 points fewer than Sunday's total of 47.

The 47-point over/under for this game is 0.3 points below the 47.3 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

This season, the Dolphins are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Miami's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Dolphins score 15.8 points per game, 14.6 fewer than the Jaguars allow per outing (30.4).

The Dolphins average 146.6 fewer yards per game (261.8) than the Jaguars give up per contest (408.4).

This year, the Dolphins have turned the ball over eight times, seven more than the Jaguars' takeaways (1).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has one win against the spread in five games this season.

The Jaguars have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in four chances).

Jacksonville's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year the Jaguars rack up 12.2 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Dolphins surrender (30.8).

The Jaguars rack up 348 yards per game, 74.2 fewer yards than the 422.2 the Dolphins allow.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five more turnovers than the Dolphins have forced (6).

Home and road insights

Jacksonville has not covered the spread at home, and is 0-3 overall there, this season.

In three home games this year, Jacksonville has hit the over once.

The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 48.3 points, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under (47).

Miami is 1-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

In three away games this season, Miami has hit the over twice.

The average total in Dolphins away games this season is 45.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47).

