Oddsmakers massively favor the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-4, 0-0 MAC) when they host the Akron Zips (2-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between MAC rivals at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Miami (OH) is favored by 20 points. The point total is set at 50.5.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Akron

Favorite Spread Total Miami (OH) -20 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH) has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points only two times this season.

So far this season, 83.3% of Akron's games (5/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.

Saturday's over/under is 7.2 points higher than the combined 43.3 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 62 points per game, 11.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The RedHawks and their opponents have scored an average of 54.2 points per game in 2021, 3.7 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 3.7 more than the set total in this contest.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Miami (OH) has two wins against the spread.

The RedHawks have been favored by 20 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Miami (OH)'s games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The RedHawks average 16.7 fewer points per game (22) than the Zips surrender (38.7).

The RedHawks average 58.7 fewer yards per game (378.8) than the Zips give up per contest (437.5).

Miami (OH) is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses over 437.5 yards.

This year, the RedHawks have six turnovers, two fewer than the Zips have takeaways (8).

Akron Stats and Trends

So far this season Akron has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Zips are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 20 points or more.

Akron's games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Zips average just two fewer points per game (21.3) than the RedHawks give up (23.3).

When Akron records more than 23.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Zips rack up just 7.9 fewer yards per game (344.8) than the RedHawks give up (352.7).

When Akron picks up more than 352.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Zips have turned the ball over four more times (8 total) than the RedHawks have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Season Stats