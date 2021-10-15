Publish date:
Michael Pittman Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Indianapolis vs. Houston
Oddsmakers have listed player prop bets for Michael Pittman Jr. ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South foes hit the field in Week 6 when Pittman and the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) meet the Houston Texans (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
59.5
-117
Colts vs. Texans Odds
Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Pittman has 29 receptions (on 43 targets) for a team-high 368 receiving yards (73.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- So far this season, 24.2% of the 178 passes thrown by his team have gone Pittman's way.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 27.3% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.2% of the time while running the ball 42.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Houston
- Pittman is averaging 32.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Texans, 27.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (59.5).
- Pittman, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The Texans have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 267.2 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Texans defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Pittman caught six passes for 89 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.
- Pittman has 18 catches on 27 targets for 216 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 72.0 yards per game.
Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
43
24.2%
29
368
1
6
27.3%
Zach Pascal
28
15.7%
18
204
3
9
40.9%
Jonathan Taylor
16
9.0%
14
197
1
1
4.5%
Nyheim Hines
19
10.7%
14
124
0
0
0.0%
