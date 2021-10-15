Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have listed player prop bets for Michael Pittman Jr. ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South foes hit the field in Week 6 when Pittman and the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) meet the Houston Texans (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 59.5 -117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Texans Odds

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Pittman has 29 receptions (on 43 targets) for a team-high 368 receiving yards (73.6 per game) and one touchdown.

So far this season, 24.2% of the 178 passes thrown by his team have gone Pittman's way.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 27.3% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.2% of the time while running the ball 42.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Houston

Pittman is averaging 32.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Texans, 27.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (59.5).

Pittman, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Texans have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 267.2 yards per game through the air.

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Texans defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Pittman caught six passes for 89 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.

Pittman has 18 catches on 27 targets for 216 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 72.0 yards per game.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 43 24.2% 29 368 1 6 27.3% Zach Pascal 28 15.7% 18 204 3 9 40.9% Jonathan Taylor 16 9.0% 14 197 1 1 4.5% Nyheim Hines 19 10.7% 14 124 0 0 0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive