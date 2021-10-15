Oct 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker talks with an official during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are favored by 4.5 points when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) in Big Ten action on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. The over/under is set at 48.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Indiana

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Michigan State -4.5 48.5

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State's games this season have gone over 48.5 points four of six times.

So far this season, 60% of Indiana's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 48.5.

The two teams combine to score 60.5 points per game, 12.0 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 1.0 point above the 47.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Spartans and their opponents have scored an average of 54.2 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 48.5-point over/under for this game is 4.7 points below the 53.2 points per game average total in Hoosiers games this season.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State is 4-1-1 against the spread this year.

The Spartans have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in two chances).

Michigan State's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Spartans put up 8.5 more points per game (36.7) than the Hoosiers allow (28.2).

When Michigan State scores more than 28.2 points, it is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Spartans rack up 135.7 more yards per game (487.3) than the Hoosiers give up per outing (351.6).

Michigan State is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team piles up more than 351.6 yards.

This year, the Spartans have five turnovers, one fewer than the Hoosiers have takeaways (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan State at SISportsbook.

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has one win against the spread in five games this year.

The Hoosiers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Indiana has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times over five games with a set point total).

The Hoosiers rack up 4.5 more points per game (23.8) than the Spartans allow (19.3).

When Indiana records more than 19.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Hoosiers average 76.6 fewer yards per game (343.6) than the Spartans give up per outing (420.2).

The Hoosiers have nine turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Spartans.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats