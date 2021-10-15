Publish date:
Michigan State vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are favored by 4.5 points when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) in Big Ten action on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. The over/under is set at 48.5.
Odds for Michigan State vs. Indiana
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan State
-4.5
48.5
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State's games this season have gone over 48.5 points four of six times.
- So far this season, 60% of Indiana's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 48.5.
- The two teams combine to score 60.5 points per game, 12.0 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 1.0 point above the 47.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Spartans and their opponents have scored an average of 54.2 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Saturday's total.
- The 48.5-point over/under for this game is 4.7 points below the 53.2 points per game average total in Hoosiers games this season.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Michigan State is 4-1-1 against the spread this year.
- The Spartans have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Michigan State's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Spartans put up 8.5 more points per game (36.7) than the Hoosiers allow (28.2).
- When Michigan State scores more than 28.2 points, it is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Spartans rack up 135.7 more yards per game (487.3) than the Hoosiers give up per outing (351.6).
- Michigan State is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team piles up more than 351.6 yards.
- This year, the Spartans have five turnovers, one fewer than the Hoosiers have takeaways (6).
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Indiana has one win against the spread in five games this year.
- The Hoosiers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Indiana has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times over five games with a set point total).
- The Hoosiers rack up 4.5 more points per game (23.8) than the Spartans allow (19.3).
- When Indiana records more than 19.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Hoosiers average 76.6 fewer yards per game (343.6) than the Spartans give up per outing (420.2).
- The Hoosiers have nine turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Spartans.
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Indiana
36.7
Avg. Points Scored
23.8
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
28.2
487.3
Avg. Total Yards
343.6
420.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
351.6
5
Giveaways
9
9
Takeaways
6