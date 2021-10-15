Publish date:
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Pittsburgh vs. Seattle
In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Najee Harris for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Harris' Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) face off in a Week 6 matchup from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
71.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Steelers vs. Seahawks Odds
Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has 78 carries for a team-high 307 rushing yards (61.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He also has 28 receptions for 198 yards (39.6 per game) and one TD.
- He has received 78 of his team's 101 carries this season (77.2%).
- The Steelers, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Harris will go up against a Seahawks squad that allows 145.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense.
- The Seahawks have allowed five rushing touchdowns, 15th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Harris rushed for 122 yards on 23 carries (averaging 5.3 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- He chipped in with two receptions for 20 yards in the passing game.
- Harris has run for 224 yards on 52 carries (74.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns in his last three games.
- He has tacked on 22 catches for 151 yards (50.3 per game).
Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Najee Harris
78
77.2%
307
2
7
87.5%
3.9
Chase Claypool
2
2.0%
22
0
0
0.0%
11.0
Benny Snell Jr.
8
7.9%
21
0
0
0.0%
2.6
JuJu Smith-Schuster
3
3.0%
9
1
1
12.5%
3.0
