Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs the ball Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) during the third quarter against at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Najee Harris for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Harris' Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) face off in a Week 6 matchup from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 71.5 -114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Seahawks Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has 78 carries for a team-high 307 rushing yards (61.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

He also has 28 receptions for 198 yards (39.6 per game) and one TD.

He has received 78 of his team's 101 carries this season (77.2%).

The Steelers, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.1% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Seattle

Harris will go up against a Seahawks squad that allows 145.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense.

The Seahawks have allowed five rushing touchdowns, 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Harris rushed for 122 yards on 23 carries (averaging 5.3 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

He chipped in with two receptions for 20 yards in the passing game.

Harris has run for 224 yards on 52 carries (74.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns in his last three games.

He has tacked on 22 catches for 151 yards (50.3 per game).

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 78 77.2% 307 2 7 87.5% 3.9 Chase Claypool 2 2.0% 22 0 0 0.0% 11.0 Benny Snell Jr. 8 7.9% 21 0 0 0.0% 2.6 JuJu Smith-Schuster 3 3.0% 9 1 1 12.5% 3.0

Powered By Data Skrive