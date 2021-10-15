Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 NC State Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 ACC) are 3-point favorites on the road at Alumni Stadium against the Boston College Eagles (4-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Both teams have tough defenses, with the Wolf Pack 11th in points per game allowed, and the Eagles 17th. The point total is 52 for the outing.

Odds for NC State vs. Boston College

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total NC State -3 52

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have combined for 52 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.

Boston College's games have gone over 52 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 67.8 points per game, 15.8 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 32.6 points per game, 19.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Wolf Pack games this season feature an average total of 52.8 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52-point total for this game is 2.1 points below the 54.1 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Wolf Pack have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).

NC State's games this year have hit the over three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Wolf Pack score 15.4 more points per game (32.2) than the Eagles surrender (16.8).

When NC State records more than 16.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Wolf Pack average 433.8 yards per game, 115.4 more yards than the 318.4 the Eagles allow per outing.

In games that NC State churns out over 318.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack have six giveaways this season, while the Eagles have seven takeaways .

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Eagles covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Boston College's games this season have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Eagles score 19.8 more points per game (35.6) than the Wolf Pack surrender (15.8).

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team puts up more than 15.8 points.

The Eagles average 404.8 yards per game, 109.4 more yards than the 295.4 the Wolf Pack allow.

In games that Boston College amasses more than 295.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year the Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, while the Wolf Pack have forced 7 turnovers.

Season Stats