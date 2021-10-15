Oct 9, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost walks off the field after an injury timeout following a play against the Michigan Wolverines during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) take college football's 18th-ranked rushing attack into a matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 5 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Cornhuskers are 4-point favorites. The game has an over/under of 48.

Odds for Nebraska vs. Minnesota

Favorite Spread Total Nebraska -4 48

Over/Under Insights

Nebraska's games this season have gone over 48 points three of six times.

Minnesota's games have gone over 48 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 8.3 points lower than the two team's combined 56.3 points per game average.

This contest's total is 10.5 points more than the 37.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Cornhuskers games this season feature an average total of 54.8 points, a number 6.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.3 PPG average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 5.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Nebraska has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.

This season, the Cornhuskers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Nebraska's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Cornhuskers score 31.9 points per game, 12.3 more than the Golden Gophers surrender per outing (19.6).

Nebraska is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.6 points.

The Cornhuskers average 185.5 more yards per game (493.3) than the Golden Gophers allow per outing (307.8).

Nebraska is 4-2 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team totals more than 307.8 yards.

The Cornhuskers have nine turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Gophers.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota has covered the spread two times this year.

This year, the Golden Gophers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This season the Golden Gophers put up 6.5 more points per game (24.4) than the Cornhuskers surrender (17.9).

Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 17.9 points.

The Golden Gophers rack up 334.2 yards per game, only 7.4 fewer than the 341.6 the Cornhuskers give up.

Minnesota is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 341.6 yards.

This season the Golden Gophers have five turnovers, three fewer than the Cornhuskers have takeaways (8).

Season Stats