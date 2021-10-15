Publish date:
Nebraska vs. Minnesota College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) take college football's 18th-ranked rushing attack into a matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 5 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Cornhuskers are 4-point favorites. The game has an over/under of 48.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Nebraska vs. Minnesota
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nebraska
-4
48
Over/Under Insights
- Nebraska's games this season have gone over 48 points three of six times.
- Minnesota's games have gone over 48 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 8.3 points lower than the two team's combined 56.3 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 10.5 points more than the 37.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Cornhuskers games this season feature an average total of 54.8 points, a number 6.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.3 PPG average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 5.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- Nebraska has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- This season, the Cornhuskers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 4 points or more.
- Nebraska's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Cornhuskers score 31.9 points per game, 12.3 more than the Golden Gophers surrender per outing (19.6).
- Nebraska is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.6 points.
- The Cornhuskers average 185.5 more yards per game (493.3) than the Golden Gophers allow per outing (307.8).
- Nebraska is 4-2 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team totals more than 307.8 yards.
- The Cornhuskers have nine turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Gophers.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Nebraska at SISportsbook.
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Minnesota has covered the spread two times this year.
- This year, the Golden Gophers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 4 points or more.
- Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- This season the Golden Gophers put up 6.5 more points per game (24.4) than the Cornhuskers surrender (17.9).
- Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 17.9 points.
- The Golden Gophers rack up 334.2 yards per game, only 7.4 fewer than the 341.6 the Cornhuskers give up.
- Minnesota is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 341.6 yards.
- This season the Golden Gophers have five turnovers, three fewer than the Cornhuskers have takeaways (8).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Nebraska
|Stats
|Minnesota
31.9
Avg. Points Scored
24.4
17.9
Avg. Points Allowed
19.6
493.3
Avg. Total Yards
334.2
341.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
307.8
9
Giveaways
5
8
Takeaways
9